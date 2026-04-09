The Valais Attorney General Beatrice Pilloud. (archive photo) Keystone

The cantonal court of Valais has rejected the recusal requests against the public prosecutors in the Crans-Montana fire disaster case. The request had been submitted by the lawyer of the father of a girl who died in the fire.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In particular, the Criminal Chamber found "no particularly serious or repeated errors on the part of the public prosecutor's office that could be considered serious breaches of duty and would give rise to the objective appearance of bias on the part of the public prosecutors concerned", the court stated on Thursday.

In its decision, the criminal division rejected three recusal requests. The first was directed against the Attorney General Beatrice Pilloud, the second against the Deputy Attorney General Catherine Seppey and two other prosecutors from the team entrusted with the investigation. The third request was aimed at the prosecutor of the regional office of the Central Valais public prosecutor's office.

An appeal against the decision can be lodged with the Federal Supreme Court.