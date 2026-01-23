A man needed urgent assistance on Sunday at the Warteckturm in Basel. The Rega crew used a rescue winch to lower him from the balcony and transported him to the nearest appropriate hospital.

Helicopter Mission Over Basel Rescue via the road not possible – Rega flies man out of tower

Here's what it's all about A man had to be rescued by helicopter from the Warteck Tower due to a serious illness.

Rega flew the patient to a hospital using its rescue winch.

A rescue using a turntable ladder or aerial ladder was not possible due to the height and the urgency of the situation. Summary created with

On Sunday afternoon, the Basel Emergency Medical Services Dispatch Center alerted Rega’s national air rescue dispatch center: A man had to be flown from the Warteck Tower to a hospital as quickly as possible due to a serious acute medical condition.

Rega stated in a press release that a rescue using the turntable ladder or the aerial rescue platform was not possible due to the height of the building and the urgency of the medical situation. For this reason, the emergency responders requested a helicopter.

After the paramedics provided initial treatment to the patient, the man was carried out onto the tower’s balcony. From there, the Rega crew was able to lower the patient using the rescue winch and transport him to the nearest suitable hospital.

All Rega rescue helicopters are equipped with a rescue winch. This is used whenever the helicopter cannot land near the patient. The high-tech device, which allows for precise control of the rope length up to 90 meters, is designed to rescue two people and requires regular training.

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