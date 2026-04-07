More flights at Easter than last year: an Air Zermatt helicopter on a rescue mission. (archive picture) Keystone

Sunny weather, full mountains, over 300 rescue missions: Air-Glaciers, Air Zermatt and Rega flew an exceptionally high number of missions over the Easter weekend. Two avalanche missions ended fatally.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Air Zermatt and Air-Glaciers flew a total of 121 helicopter missions between Good Friday and Easter Monday - mainly due to skiing accidents.

Rega completed over 190 missions nationwide, 60 percent more than on Easter weekend 2024.

On the Bernese side, two avalanche missions ended fatally; there were no other fatalities in Valais. Show more

The rescue airlines Air-Glaciers, Air Zermatt and Rega were called out on an exceptionally large number of missions over the Easter weekend. The sunny weather attracted numerous recreational sports enthusiasts to the mountains. Ski accidents accounted for the majority of the missions.

The rescue teams from Air Zermatt and Air-Glaciers were called out on a total of 121 helicopter missions between Good Friday and Easter Monday, as the two companies announced on Tuesday. Air Zermatt flew 47 rescue missions. Air-Glaciers completed 74 missions, 54 of which were in Valais and 20 on the Bernese side.

Exhausted mountaineers

Air Zermatt was also called out to evacuate several exhausted mountaineers on the Dufourspitze and the Adlerhorn. On Easter Monday, the helpers also rescued mountaineers who had fallen into crevasses on the Adlerhorn VS and in the Riederalp VS area. The victims were flown to hospital with minor injuries.

Air-Glaciers was also called out to two avalanche missions on the Bernese side that resulted in fatalities. However, no people were injured in other avalanches in La Maya VS and Lourtier VS.

Rega with winch rescues

The crews of Swiss Air-Rescue (Rega) were also very busy over the long Easter weekend. Between Good Friday and Easter Monday, Rega completed more than 190 missions nationwide, as the company reported.

In addition to winter sports accidents and medical emergencies, rough terrain in particular required several rescues using a hoist. Among others, two blocked alpinists near Engelberg OW, an injured mountain runner near the Rochers de Naye VD and a fallen hiker in the Areuse Gorge NE were rescued from difficult terrain and flown to hospital.

It all depends on the weather

The rescue companies point out that the accident statistics depend heavily on the weather. The Easter weekend in 2025 was rainy, so there were fewer rescue missions.

Air-Glaciers and Air Zermatt speak of a "fraction of this year's missions". Rega carried out 60 percent more rescue flights this Easter weekend than a year ago.