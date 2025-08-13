On Monday, a lifeless person was found in the Testa del Leone area near Zermatt. According to the Valais cantonal police, the Italian mountain rescue service, Guardia di Finanza, informed the authorities in the afternoon after making a discovery during a search operation on Swiss soil shortly before 4 pm.
The victim was at an altitude of around 3,300 meters and was subsequently rescued by helicopter by Air Zermatt. The person has yet to be formally identified.
The Valais public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the death. Further information is expected once the investigation has been completed.