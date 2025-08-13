A dead person was discovered on the Testa del Leone. Kapo Wallis

A lifeless person was discovered on the Testa del Leone above Zermatt on Monday. The person was rescued by an Air Zermatt helicopter.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Italian mountain rescue team finds lifeless body on Swiss territory.

The rescue was carried out at an altitude of around 3,300 meters by Air Zermatt.

The identity of the person has not yet been confirmed - investigations are ongoing. Show more

On Monday, a lifeless person was found in the Testa del Leone area near Zermatt. According to the Valais cantonal police, the Italian mountain rescue service, Guardia di Finanza, informed the authorities in the afternoon after making a discovery during a search operation on Swiss soil shortly before 4 pm.

The victim was at an altitude of around 3,300 meters and was subsequently rescued by helicopter by Air Zermatt. The person has yet to be formally identified.

The Valais public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the death. Further information is expected once the investigation has been completed.