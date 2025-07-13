A man died in a head-on collision in Orges VD on Saturday evening. The electric vehicle in which he was sitting caught fire after the collision - two helpers rescued the driver in time.

For the passenger, a Frenchman, all help came too late. Police Vaud

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 33-year-old passenger of a four-wheeled electric vehicle died in a head-on collision with an oncoming car in Orges VD on Saturday evening. The driver and the two occupants of the car were injured. The electric vehicle burst into flames.

Alerted by the noise of the accident and rising smoke, two private individuals rushed to the scene of the accident on the cantonal road and called the emergency services shortly after 9 pm. According to police reports on Sunday, they rescued the driver and passenger from the four-wheeled electric vehicle before it completely caught fire.

A helicopter from Swiss Air-Rescue flew the 30-year-old driver to Lausanne University Hospital. According to the police, his life is not in danger. For the passenger, a Frenchman, all help came too late.

The two 47- and 48-year-old occupants of the car from Aargau also suffered injuries and were taken to hospital. According to initial findings, the electric vehicle veered left into the oncoming lane and crashed into the oncoming car.

The public prosecutor's office launched an investigation. The Vaud North fire department deployed four vehicles and nine firefighters.