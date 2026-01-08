A resident of the southern hotel zone of Scuol GR tried in vain to prevent the introduction of new parking fees in the Brentsch district. The Graubünden High Court rejected his appeal. He now has to pay CHF 1,000 in state fees plus legal fees - a total of CHF 1,276, writes "Südostschweiz".
In spring 2025, the municipality introduced paid parking along a municipal road - one franc per hour or eight francs per day. Parking is also banned at night in an adjacent area. The complainant warned of chaotic conditions, blocked driveways and dangerous situations in winter.
However, the court followed the municipality's argument: it had acted correctly and obtained the approval of the cantonal police. Parking fees are a legitimate means of controlling scarce parking space and ensuring road safety. A feared shift in parking traffic is not relevant, as there is a general ban on parking in unmarked areas in Scuol anyway.