Within a short space of time, the police have discovered three bodies in two Solothurn communities - one man has already turned himself in, but the motive remains unclear.

A 41-year-old Swiss man turned himself in to the police shortly after the first discovery and was arrested; the victims and the suspect apparently knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing at great expense, the motive is still unclear and the region is deeply shocked. Show more

A woman and a married couple of retirement age were the victims of a violent crime in the canton of Solothurn on Tuesday. The alleged perpetrator turned himself in to the police. According to the police, he is a 41-year-old Swiss national.

The woman was found dead in an apartment in Egerkingen in the Olten region at around 2.30 p.m., as reported by the Solothurn cantonal police on Wednesday. The circumstances indicated a violent crime. Several patrols from the cantonal police were immediately deployed.

A short time later, a man handed himself in at the police station in Egerkingen. The cantonal police arrested the suspected perpetrator without resistance.

On the basis of the Swiss man's statements, other emergency services found a dead couple of retirement age in their home in the neighboring village of Hägendorf at around 3.15 pm.

Alleged perpetrator and victim knew each other

According to the police, the people involved in the violent crime knew each other. The cantonal police and the public prosecutor's office began an extensive investigation.

In addition to securing evidence, the circumstances of the crime, the course of events and the motive need to be clarified, they said. The police did not provide any further information for the time being, citing the ongoing investigations and the privacy of those involved and their relatives.

Numerous members of the cantonal police force, the public prosecutor's office, forensics and forensic medicine staff, a medical officer, the rescue service, morticians, the Hägendorf fire department and a care team as well as other authorities were deployed.

"Heard the shots"

The day after the crime, the topic is still omnipresent in Egerkingen. The Matt school not far away remained closed on Wednesday.

"I heard several shots", a local resident told 20 Minuten. The victim's neighbor also confirmed that a huge police force had been on the scene. The woman had only moved into the street a few months ago.