The Aargau cantonal police were finally able to arrest the man. Symbolbild: Kantonspolizei Aargau

In Gontenschwil AG, numerous cars were opened and searched on Sunday night. As part of the manhunt, a suspected offender was stopped.

Dominik Müller

At 3.20 a.m. on Sunday morning, a resident of Gontenschwil called the police, according to the Aargau cantonal police. He said that he had seen a person tampering with the parked cars on his surveillance camera about an hour ago.

Several patrols from the Aargau cantonal police and the Lenzburg regional police then drove to the area in question and searched for the person.

Shortly before 4 a.m., a patrol of the cantonal police stopped a suspicious person. According to initial findings, it was probably the person they were looking for. When the 17-year-old Algerian was checked, suspected criminal property came to light.

In the course of the morning, various vehicles were found that had been opened and searched during the night. The cantonal police arrested the 17-year-old Algerian, who is currently undergoing asylum proceedings, for further investigation.