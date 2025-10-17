Two people were injured in a robbery in Oberwil BL. sda

Three masked perpetrators robbed an apartment in Oberwil BL on Friday night. They threatened a 39-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man with a weapon, tied them up and then fled.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three masked perpetrators attacked an apartment in Oberwil BL late on Thursday evening.

They injured the two residents of the apartment.

The police are now looking for witnesses. Show more

An armed robbery took place in an apartment building on Bottmingerstrasse in Oberwil BL late on Thursday evening. Three unknown persons attacked a 39-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man and injured them both.

According to the Basel-Landschaft cantonal police, the masked perpetrators gained access to an apartment on the second floor of the building at around 11.30 p.m. on October 16. They bound and gagged the two occupants at gunpoint before fleeing to an unknown destination.

The victims had to be taken to hospital with injuries by the emergency services. An immediate manhunt with several patrols has so far been unsuccessful.

The Basel-Landschaft police are asking anyone who made suspicious observations at the time of the crime to call the police control center in Liestal on 061 553 35 35. A reward of up to 5,000 Swiss francs has been offered for information leading to the identification of the perpetrators.