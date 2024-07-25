The reformed church in Hausen am Albis ZH. Wikipedia/ Michael D. Schmid

The church bells are keeping a resident in Hausen am Albis ZH awake at night. He demands regulation. The municipality wants to find a compromise.

The bell of the reformed church in Hausen am Albis ZH rings every hour at night and every quarter of an hour during the day. This annoys one resident: "I can't go on living like this," says a man to "20 Minuten".

Although the 53-year-old understands the importance of the bells in a religious and communal sense, their ringing causes considerable inconvenience for local residents. He has to sleep at least four hours a day in order to have enough energy for work.

The ringing should therefore be regulated, especially at night and in the early hours of the morning. Especially as it is no longer in keeping with the times: "In the past, animals were slaughtered on the farm and the arrival of the scissor grinder was also announced loudly," the resident is quoted as saying by "20 Minuten".

Municipal council discusses the issue

Today, everyone has an alarm clock. At six o'clock in the morning, there is therefore no longer any need for church bells to ring. After all, if there is a loud party until three in the morning, the police will come. "But in this case, they don't do anything," says the 53-year-old. If no solution can be found to the bell problem, he will have to move and rent out his apartment.

The municipality wants to find a solution that all stakeholders can live with, she told "20 Minuten". "I think this will be looked at very individually. Hard-working churchgoers see it differently to people who have little connection to the church," says municipal president Stefan Gyseler.

The topic will be discussed at the next municipal council meeting on August 21. At least until then, the bells in Hausen am Albis will continue to ring every full hour at night.

