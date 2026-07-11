An explosion occurred on Friday evening following a shooting at a residential building in Leontica, TI. Emergency responders later found human remains in the rubble of the destroyed building.

Here's what it's all about On Friday evening, a response to reports of gunshots in Leontica, TI, led to an explosion in a residential building.

Three police officers sustained minor injuries, and the building burned to the ground.

While searching through the rubble, emergency responders found explosives and human remains.

RSI reports that the operation could be linked to the suspected femicide in Faido and the manhunt for the suspected perpetrator. Summary created with

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday evening, the Ticino Emergency Operations Center received reports of gunshots coming from a residential building in Leontica, according to a statement released Saturday by the Ticino Public Prosecutor’s Office and the cantonal police.

According to reports, an explosion occurred inside the building just as officers from the cantonal police arrived on the scene. Three police officers sustained minor injuries. The explosion triggered a fire that completely destroyed the residential building. As a precaution, four people were evacuated from neighboring houses.

Overnight, emergency responders began searching through the rubble. In the process, they discovered explosives and human remains. The identity of the person found has not yet been determined. The district attorney's office is now investigating the exact circumstances of the incident.

Possible connection to an alleged femicide

According to the Ticino broadcaster RSI, the police operation could be linked to the homicide in Faido on Thursday evening. A woman was found there with a gunshot wound and later died in the hospital. Since then, a manhunt has been underway for her ex-husband.

RSI reports, citing its own sources, that the police had intended to arrest the suspected perpetrator in Leontica. An explosion reportedly occurred as the officers approached the building. There has been no official confirmation of this sequence of events so far. The cantonal police and the public prosecutor’s office did not comment on this in their statement. The investigation is ongoing.