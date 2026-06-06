A hazardous chemical is removed and finally disposed of at the ETH in Zurich on Sunday. (archive picture) sda

A highly hazardous chemical will be removed and disposed of at ETH Zurich on Sunday. Around 270 residents in the surrounding area will have to temporarily leave their homes.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you 270 residents near ETH Zurich are being evacuated due to a highly hazardous chemical.

The substance is disposed of under strict safety measures and transported to Germany.

Closures last several hours, a return is planned for the same day. Show more

Around 270 residents around Clausiusstrasse in Zurich had to temporarily leave their homes on Sunday. The reason is a gas cylinder containing a "potentially dangerous chemical substance" in an ETH building, as reported by theNZZ.

The substance in question is chlorine trifluoride, a highly reactive substance that can ignite even flame-retardant materials and is considered extremely toxic. The laboratory in question no longer exists and the substance must now be disposed of properly.

Strict safety regulations apply to the removal. The bottle is to be transferred to a specially secured, airtight container at midday and then transported to Germany. According to information also taken up by the "NZZ", the most critical phase is expected to last around an hour.

From 10 a.m., emergency services will be on site and will carry out the evacuation both by megaphone and by personal address in the buildings.

The area near the ETH main building will be cordoned off on a large scale, and roads and streetcar lines will remain blocked for several hours. This is a precautionary measure by the Zurich cantonal police, as reported by the NZZ.

Vouchers for a visit to the zoo as an apology

Residents were informed about this in May. There was hardly any critical feedback. The deployment of the security forces is expected to last until 4.30 pm at the latest. However, according to the cantonal police, those affected may return to their homes earlier. They will be informed of the exact time by text message.

A comparable operation has not yet been reported in the city. ETH apologizes for the inconvenience and is offering those affected vouchers for a visit to the zoo, including food, as a small form of compensation.