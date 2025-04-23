The municipality of Horgen lies on the left bank of Lake Zurich. Keystone

A dispute over an apartment building in Horgen ZH has already resulted in six court rulings. Between monument preservation, housing shortage and legal hurdles, there seems to be no end in sight.

Dominik Müller

A planned new building in Horgen ZH has been at the center of legal disputes for years. In the Kalkofen district, a new apartment building is to be built between a historic timber-framed house and a block of flats from the 1970s, reports the "Zürichsee-Zeitung".

The building appeal court has already revoked the building permit for the second time. A total of six court rulings have already been handed down. The legal dispute has already lasted six years.

The reasons for the court decisions are manifold. Initially, the project was objected to due to its height and later criticized for being too monotonous due to its architectural design. Local residents took legal action against the building project, fearing that the new building would have a negative impact on the townscape.

Municipality under pressure

The developer is frustrated by the repeated setbacks. "Someone should understand that," the "Zürichsee-Zeitung" newspaper quotes him as saying. He emphasizes that all requirements have been met and that the planning was carried out in close coordination with the municipality. Nevertheless, he is now once again facing legal hurdles.

The municipality on the left, western shore of Lake Zurich is also under pressure. It had supported the project in order to create urgently needed living space. However, the repeated court rulings raise questions about planning security and the role of the municipality in the approval process.

No end in sight

The situation remains tense for local residents. While some welcome the preservation of the historic townscape, others see the need to create new living space. The case is a good example of how difficult it can be to balance development and monument protection.

Whether and when the construction project can be realized is currently unclear. The legal disputes could drag on for years.

The developer is challenging the last decision of the building appeal court before the administrative court. And he has already announced that he would take the case to the Federal Supreme Court if necessary.

