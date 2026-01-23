A single-vehicle accident involving a passenger car occurred in Rodels, GR, early Tuesday morning. The driver was injured in the accident.

The driver involved in the accident sustained minor injuries in the collision.

Accident in Rodels, GR Residents hear a loud bang—then the village fountain is gone

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Monday, residents on Bahnhofstrasse in Rodels, GR, heard loud screeching and a crash. They then alerted the Graubünden cantonal police.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police patrol found a car that had collided with the village fountain, according to the cantonal police. The 26-year-old driver was slightly injured and deemed unfit to drive.

A team from the Mittelbünden Rescue Service provided medical care and transported the man to the hospital in Thusis. Both the fountain and the car sustained significant property damage.

In 2015, Rodels merged with the municipalities of Almens, Paspels, Pratval, and Tomils to form the new municipality of Domleschg.