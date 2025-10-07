More than half of the people in Switzerland live in an apartment building. (theme picture) Picture: Keystone/Michael Buholzer

People who live in Thurgau or Appenzell Innerrhoden live in more square meters. Women living alone in Thurgau need the most space. This is shown by a new analysis by the Federal Statistical Office with figures from 2024.

Helene Laube

According to Blick, the inhabitants of the cantons of Appenzell Innerrhoden and Thurgau used the most living space with an average of 52.2 square meters per person in 2024. Geneva residents had the least space in the cantonal comparison with an average of 37.5 square meters per person, as the newspaper wrote based on figures from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) for last year. The FSO published its building and housing statistics for 2024 in September.

Women living alone in Thurgau needed the most space with 93.4 square meters of living space - followed by women from Appenzell and Glarus, the newspaper wrote.

Apartment buildings dominate

The figures also show that people living alone in an apartment need on average twice as much space as a family of four. For single men, the average is 76.9 square meters, for women 82.1 square meters. A family of four has to make do with 31.5 square meters.

More than half of the Swiss population lives in 500,000 apartment buildings with two or more apartments - on an average of 43 square meters per person, the report continued. In their own home, each person has an average of 55 square meters.