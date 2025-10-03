The village of Brienz has been threatened by a landslide for months. The residents have therefore been evacuated. (archive picture) Keystone

There is no all-clear for the population of Brienz in the Albula Valley. The evacuation of the village will be extended over the winter months, as experts are expecting a landslide at any time.

Residents in the Grisons village of Brienz, which was threatened by the landslide, will remain evacuated for several more months. According to the authorities, an event must be expected at any time in the coming weeks. The evacuation will therefore have to continue over the winter.

Heavy rainfall or rockfalls can quickly accelerate the 1.2 million cubic meters of rock material at risk of falling, which in turn could destroy the village, the responsible municipality of Albula wrote on Friday. There are currently no indications that the situation will stabilize in the coming months.

The people of Brienz have been evacuated since November 2024. At times, they were able to enter their homes during predetermined time windows during the day. This is currently also possible, wrote the municipality.