Residents and guilds are opposing the opening of a new McDonald's in Zurich's old town, fearing noise and a loss of image.

The planned opening of a McDonald's branch on Limmatquai in Zurich is causing resentment among local residents and guilds. The fast food giant is planning to open a restaurant with 87 seats in a listed building in the old town. This is reported in theTages-Anzeigernewspaper.

The company is expecting up to 10,000 orders per week. The new branch will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m., and even until 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The outdoor area with 12 seats will close at midnight, according to the project.

Local residents fear noise and littering and have already launched two initiatives to stop the project.

The plans published in the "Tagblatt der Stadt Zürich" announced a change of use from a store to a restaurant, without mentioning the name McDonald's. The building, which previously housed an H&M store, is now to be leased to McDonald's by the Swiss Life investment foundation.

According to Swiss Life, the demand for catering space was higher than for retail space, which is why a long-term lease agreement was concluded with McDonald's.

Neighborhood puts up a fight

Simon Staub, a local resident, heard about the plans by chance and immediately informed the neighborhood. He founded the Ankengasse interest group and the Rathausquartier association to take action against the project. Over 20 parties have already joined forces to prevent the store from opening. Local residents fear that the store will lead to noise and littering, especially in the late evening hours.

The Zurich guilds are also expressing concerns. Christian Bretscher, guild master of the Zunft zum Kämbel, emphasizes to the Tages-Anzeiger that it is not the competition that they fear, but the change to the Limmatquai. The guilds themselves run restaurants nearby and see the image of the quarter at risk.

McDonald's defends the project

McDonald's Switzerland assures that measures will be taken to avoid waste and reduce noise. Spokesman Alberto Picece explains to the newspaper that the company will install additional garbage cans and carry out daily clean-up tours.

Opening hours will be based on legal requirements and the restaurant is expected to close earlier at weekends.

The city of Zurich must now decide on the planning application. If the project is approved, local residents and guilds plan to lodge an objection. Simon Staub and the Rathausquartier association are determined to prevent the project from going ahead.