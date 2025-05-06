Car posers keep causing problems in Rorschach SG. (symbolic image) Picture: sda

In Rorschach SG, frustration over noisy car posers is escalating: residents are resorting to drastic measures - and now the police are warning against vigilante justice.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Residents throw food and flour at passing poser cars in Rorschach SG.

The St. Gallen cantonal police urge restraint and point out the legal consequences.

Technical traffic controls should now counteract the noise problem. Show more

Car posers continue to wreak havoc on the streets of Rorschach - now residents are resorting to unusual means: As the "St. Galler Tagblatt " newspaper reports, some of them are trying to drive away the noisy drivers at night with flour, water pistols and food.

On the main road and in neighboring districts such as Seebleichestrasse and Thalerstrasse, many people's patience has run out. At weekends, especially between two and three in the morning, so-called posers use the roads for noisy laps and acceleration maneuvers. The rain of the last few days has at least brought a brief respite - but the annoyance remains.

Mayor Röbi Raths is politically active against the noise excesses, particularly in the cantonal council. However, traffic-calming measures are difficult to implement on cantonal roads such as the main road. The Federal Council's decision not to introduce noise speed cameras also exacerbates the city's inability to act.

Flour sacks and fruit thrown

Some residents are now resorting to self-help: sacks of flour and fruit occasionally fly out of windows onto passing cars.

The suggestion made by a resident in the summer of 2023 to use water pistols with a mixture of flour and water on sunny weekends seems to have been taken up by others - even if it is unclear how many actually join in.

The police are not taking these incidents lightly. Hanspeter Krüsi, spokesman for the St.Gallen cantonal police, warns the "Tagblatt" newspaper: "Anyone who throws food or sacks of flour at cars is endangering the safety of all road users." Such actions could be prosecuted and cause dangerous situations.

At the same time, the police are stepping up their action against car posers. For example, 25 vehicles were recently checked in Thal SG - numerous violations of technical regulations came to light.

These included unregistered suspension modifications, illegal exhaust systems and unauthorized spoilers. Two drivers were reported for making avoidable noise. "The fines imposed in such cases are well above the level of an administrative fine," says Krüsi.

Temporary closure of the road rejected

The mayor of Rorschach, Röbi Raths, also remains active: on warm days, he patrols the town on a Vespa with a high-visibility vest to directly confront posers.

Most recently, he noticed a yellow Lamborghini with Zurich license plates that was loudly doing its rounds - the police ordered it to leave. According to Raths, women are also actively involved in posing, such as a trio in a souped-up Mercedes with Liechtenstein license plates.

Some of those involved are even thinking about temporarily blocking the main road - but the police are firmly against this. They would have to break up a blockade in order to maintain the flow of traffic.

