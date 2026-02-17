The Sonnhalde Foundation in Nunningen has to relocate around 20 people with disabilities. Bild: KEYSTONE

Around 20 people with disabilities have to leave their home at the Sonnhalde Foundation in Nunningen SO. Relatives sharply criticize the planned realignment and warn of serious consequences.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Sonnhalde Foundation in Nunningen SO has to relocate around 20 people with disabilities because the Roderis site is being reorganized.

Relatives criticize that they were not consulted about the plans and fear serious consequences for those affected.

The foundation, on the other hand, emphasizes that they are still being consulted and that a move is not necessarily problematic, while experts warn of psychological stress. Show more

The Sonnhalde Foundation in Nunningen SO is forcing around 20 residents with disabilities to leave their homes, as reported by the "Basler Zeitung" newspaper. At the center of the criticism is the reorganization of the Roderis site, which presents relatives with a fait accompli.

Mother Erika Hintermann talks about her 24-year-old son Lukas, who has Down's syndrome. He is "completely desperate" because of it, she tells the newspaper. "He cries a lot. But he is otherwise a happy, upbeat young man." Relatives of residents with autism spectrum disorders make similar comments. Sibylle Reinberg says of her brother: "Since it was announced that he was to leave, he hardly speaks at all. He shuts down."

Relatives accuse the foundation of not involving families. "There was no needs assessment, neither with those affected nor with their relatives. I find that unworthy and unprofessional," says Sibylle Reinberg to the Basler Zeitung newspaper.

Beatrice Flury fears for her son: "His home would be taken away from him." Ruedi Cueni's son has lived in Roderis for around 30 years. He warns: "When he is overwhelmed, he tears things out - seals, cables, taps, doors. I told the foundation: if he suddenly rips out power cables, don't be surprised."

The foundation has plans

Sonnhalde wants to accommodate children and young people in Nunningen by 2030 and set up a project school. Those affected are to move to Gempen or Dornach, depending on their specific care needs.

Foundation Board President Barbara Schneider told the newspaper: "However, a change of residence is not in itself a trigger for escalations, self-harming behavior or crises." The involvement of those affected takes place "deliberately in the implementation phase".

Experts warn of the consequences. Autism Switzerland says: "When familiar structures are removed, this is a major challenge for people on the autism spectrum." Daniel Barmettler from Pro Infirmis says: those affected should "not be seen primarily as objects of planning, but as acting subjects with their own wishes, preferences and rights".