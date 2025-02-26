There has been a restaurant here since 1797. Screenshot Google Maps

After 230 years, the Küsnacht restaurant Zum Trauben is closing for good. The historic premises are now being converted for residential purposes.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Zum Trauben restaurant in Küsnacht is closing after 230 years.

The last landlords were only there for four months.

Now an apartment is to be built on the premises. Show more

After 230 years, it's over: the Zum Trauben restaurant in Küsnacht is closing for good. The historic building, which has housed a restaurant since 1797, will be used as a home in future and no longer as a pub. The restaurant will no longer be welcoming guests from next week.

The current restaurant team only opened the restaurant four months ago under the name Zum Trauben da Nikos. Before that, the restaurant was run as Finifini for six years.

The reason for the rapid closure is the state of the infrastructure, as the tenants and landlords write in a joint statement.

Expensive repairs

"We've had massive technical problems with the gas stove for six weeks," says Reto Mauerhofer, who runs the restaurant as administrative manager, to theTages-Anzeigernewspaper. The stove was checked before the start and no problems were found. "We tried to repair the stove." It became clear that a complete replacement of the gas stove would be necessary.

A replacement would have cost around 150,000 francs - including all the necessary installations and associated work. An investment that the landlords no longer wanted to make, according to the joint press release. According to Merhofer, it would not have been the only necessary investment over the next few years.

The premises will now be used for a "new purpose, for living".