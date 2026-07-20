A new residential development is being built on Lake Zurich to replace a restaurant. The Gasthof Seefeld in Hurden, Canton of Schwyz, is set to make way for two modern buildings. The project will include 17 apartments and commercial space.

Two new buildings are expected to be constructed soon on the site of the Seefeld Inn in Hurden, SZ.

Here's what it's all about The Gasthof Seefeld in Hurden, SZ, is set to make way for a new construction project.

The plan calls for two mixed-use buildings with 17 apartments and commercial space.

Construction costs are estimated at around 10 million Swiss francs. Summary created with

The future of the historic Gasthof Seefeld in Hurden—a district of Freienbach, SZ—appears to have been settled: A special permit for construction outside the building zone has been published for a planned new construction project on Seedammstrasse. This brings the replacement of the current restaurant with two residential and commercial buildings one step closer, as reported by the "Linth-Zeitung" reports.

According to the report, the building permit application for the property had already been submitted in early 2025. The process was delayed due to objections, while the inn continued to operate in the meantime.

As the end drew near, the Seefeld crew—led by longtime owner Thomas Aufdermauer—moved to the “Rathaus” restaurant in Rapperswil-Jona in 2025. However, the Seefeld restaurant subsequently reopened as a pop-up under new management—though this arrangement is likely to be temporary.

Multi-million project planned

The plan calls for two three-story buildings with recessed attic floors. The project will include 17 rental apartments with 2.5 to 4.5 rooms, approximately 400 square meters of commercial space, and an underground parking garage with 27 parking spaces. The existing buildings are to be demolished—with the exception of parts of the basement.

According to the building permit application, the project in this exclusive location on Lake Zurich is expected to cost around 10 million Swiss francs. Photovoltaic systems are planned for the roofs, and green spaces and habitats for reptiles are also to be created.

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