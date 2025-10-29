The Rüsterei at Sihlcity was home for over 18 years. Picture. Screenshot Google Review

After 18 years, the Zurich restaurant Rüsterei at Sihlcity is closing. The operators cite investments and the expiring lease as the reasons.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Rüsterei restaurant in Zurich has to close after more than 18 years.

The reasons for this are urgently needed investments in the infrastructure and an expiring lease.

"Unfortunately, the owners were neither willing to extend our lease prematurely so that we can cover the investments ourselves, nor did they want to contribute to the upcoming investments," writes the restaurant.

All employees had to be made redundant. Show more

After more than 18 years, the Rüsterei restaurant in Zurich, near Sihlcity, is closing for good on December 19. The restaurant announced this on Instagram. "This step is very difficult for us," they wrote in a post.

The reasons for the closure: "On the one hand, we urgently need to invest in infrastructure. On the other hand, our existing lease expires in January 2028," the post continues. "Unfortunately, the owners were neither willing to extend our lease prematurely so that we can cover the investments ourselves, nor did they want to contribute to the upcoming investments." Under these circumstances, it was not possible to continue running the restaurant in an economically viable manner.

"Following the conclusion of the consultation process, we unfortunately had to give notice to all employees," writes a spokesperson at the request of blue News. They are now trying to provide them with the best possible support in their job search. Consultation hours are also being offered to clarify questions about their professional future, and some long-standing employees have already been placed.

Catering offer remains

The decision was "very difficult", but the company now wants to look ahead positively: "We want to master the remaining months together, find good follow-up solutions for our employees and continue our catering service with the same passion and renewed vigor."

It remains to be seen what will happen with the restaurant, but the catering service will continue at Haus am See and beyond. A new concept is currently being worked on and further details will be announced soon.