Following a verbal altercation with a cashier, a retiree has been barred from entering any Migros store in eastern Switzerland for five years. The man considers the penalty excessive. However, anyone who ignores the ban risks heavy fines.

Here's what it's all about A dispute at a Migros checkout in St. Gallen resulted in a 68-year-old man being banned from the store for five years.

The man must also pay 200 francs in administrative costs and is contesting the decision.

Anyone who disregards a ban on entering a property risks heavy fines—as two cases from the canton of Schwyz demonstrate. Summary created with

A dispute at the checkout counter of a Migros store in Neumarkt, St. Gallen, has had far-reaching consequences for a 68-year-old regular customer. On July 20, the man asked the cashier not to push his groceries all the way to the end of the conveyor belt after they had been scanned, as this caused him pain due to arthritis.

When the employee did not comply with his request and a verbal altercation ensued, the retiree lost his temper and insulted the employee, as reported by the "St. Galler Tagblatt" reports. Security was then called in.

Migros Eastern Switzerland imposed a five-year ban on the customer from all of the cooperative’s stores and also demanded compensation of 200 francs for the inconvenience caused. The customer admitted to the newspaper that he had overreacted, but considers the sanction disproportionate and is contesting the measure.

Migros, however, maintains that the man had already drawn attention to himself on several occasions due to disrespectful behavior toward employees and that the ban on entering the store therefore remains in effect.

Man Ignores Restraining Order Nine Times

The fact that a restraining order can also have criminal consequences is demonstrated by two additional cases from the canton of Schwyz. A 74-year-old retiree ignored a ban from the Seedamm Center in Pfäffikon nine times within four weeks. As a result, he was convicted of trespassing and had to pay a total of about 4,500 francs.

A 29-year-old woman from Zurich faced a similar fate. Although she was subject to a Switzerland-wide ban from Coop stores, she entered a branch in Goldau. She, too, was convicted of trespassing and must pay a total of about 4,600 francs.

The legal basis for such cases is the right to exclude persons from one’s premises. Companies may deny individuals access to their premises, provided there is a valid reason in the case of publicly accessible buildings—such as aggressive behavior, harassment, or criminal offenses. Anyone who disregards a valid ban from the premises risks being convicted of trespassing and thus facing substantial fines or, in serious cases, even imprisonment.

4