The Schwyz cantonal police had to investigate the murder of a cat. KEYSTONE

After a cat was found dead in Altendorf SZ, the vet discovered a gunshot wound. The cantonal police have now been able to identify a pensioner as the suspected perpetrator.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you On April 16th, a pet pussycat was found dead in Altendorf SZ.

The vet diagnosed a gunshot wound.

The cantonal police have now identified a pensioner as the suspected perpetrator, who is believed to have shot the animal with a Flober gun. Show more

Here is the original report from the Schwyz cantonal police:

On Wednesday, April 16, 2025, a resident found a dead cat on Talbachstrasse in Altendorf and immediately reported it to the owners.

The young cat was taken to a vet to clarify the cause of death. During the examination, a projectile was found in the cat's body, indicating a gunshot wound.

The owners of the cat, who was not yet a year old, then contacted the Schwyz cantonal police and filed a criminal complaint. The subsequent investigation led to a pensioner from the region.

Suspected shooter identified

He was identified as the suspected shooter. The man is suspected of having shot the cat with a Flobert gun, fatally injuring it.

Advertisement for a Flobert rifle from 1903. Gemeinfrei

The exact circumstances of the crime and the motivation of the accused are the subject of ongoing investigations by the Schwyz cantonal police and the public prosecutor's office. The suspected murder weapon has been seized by the police. The presumption of innocence applies.

The man will have to answer for offenses against the Animal Protection Act as well as any other criminal offenses.