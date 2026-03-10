The Tertianum in St. Gallen is to be renovated. This upsets the residents. tertianum.ch

Spacious apartments with kitchens are to be converted into care rooms: The planned conversion of the Tertianum Am Apidertor senior citizens' residence in St. Gallen is causing frustration and uncertainty among residents.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Tertianum Am Apidertor senior citizens' residence in St. Gallen is being extensively renovated: Previous apartments with kitchens are to be converted into 64 classic care rooms.

Several residents feel blindsided and criticize the loss of independence, for example due to the loss of their own kitchens and cellar compartments, despite monthly costs of around 6,000 francs.

The home management defends the conversion on economic grounds and the increasing demand for care places, while experts warn that this could further displace independent living in old age. Show more

The conversion at the Tertianum Am Spisertor residential and care center is causing displeasure among several residents. Elly Smith (name changed) once moved from her villa on Rosenberg to an apartment with a view of St. Gallen's old town in order to spend her retirement in a "privileged and self-determined" way, reports the Tagblatt newspaper. She has given up many of her possessions, keeping only a few pieces of furniture and a pan. "I need this privacy," says the retired lady.

But since the beginning of 2025, the former Kursana residence has belonged to the Tertianum Group, the largest private retirement home operator in Switzerland with around 140 homes and over 7,000 employees. When the company was taken over, it was assured that "not much would change". Today, Smith feels the opposite: the home is being extensively renovated, with 56 apartments and eight care rooms being converted into 64 care rooms.

"This will become irrelevant if they remove my kitchen"

The residents are particularly upset about the planned removal of the kitchens. Smith likes to shop in the Globus Delicatessa and receive guests in her own apartment. "That will become irrelevant if they remove my kitchen. That is something that is being taken out of my personal space," she told the Tagblatt. In future, she will have to invite guests to the restaurant. Cellar compartments are also to disappear - incomprehensible to Smith: "Paying 6,000 francs every month without a cellar - that's crazy."

The changes will also affect residents' everyday lives. Whereas previously only lunch was included in the price, the flat rate now covers all three meals. For Smith, this encourages passivity: "The more you take away people's independence, the less they have to think for themselves." Some residents feel overwhelmed. Even 90-year-old Max Koller, who only moved in a few months ago, speaks of a shock: "Despite being 90 years old, I'm still quite sprightly."

Some move out again

The home management rejects the criticism. Managing Director Anna Good explains that the home is a care center for people with support needs. "Our home is there for people who need support," she told the Tagblatt newspaper. Kitchens are no longer provided for safety reasons, and full board has been standard for years. "Nobody cooks here," says Good. Shared meals also have a social function and get the residents out of their rooms.

Care expert and city councillor Andrea Hornstein takes a differentiated view of the development. Modernization is understandable, but she regrets the disappearance of retirement apartments and kitchens. "Cooking is good for the brain and promotes independence." Safety problems can be solved technically, for example with induction stoves. Otherwise, older people are told: "You're no longer trusted to do it."

The conversion will take around a year and a half, during which time the residents will have to move twice internally. Max Koller has already decided: he will move out again in April. "This isn't the right place for me," he says disappointedly. Elly Smith, on the other hand, is still hesitating. In any case, she hasn't thrown away her little pan yet.