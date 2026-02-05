The danger for Brienz GR has been averted for the coming years. Experts no longer expect long evacuations. (Archive) Bild: Keystone

No more long evacuations in Brienz: experts believe that life in the village is possible in the long term. Nevertheless, resettlement is being pushed ahead at the same time.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The former inhabitants of Brienz have been evacuated for 62 weeks as a result of the landslide.

Experts are now hopeful that life in the village might be possible again in the long term.

Meanwhile, the resettlement project continues. Show more

Life in the Grisons village of Brienz, which was threatened by a landslide, seems possible again in the long term. According to experts, the danger situation has changed in such a way that long evacuations will no longer be necessary in the coming years. The last time the population was evacuated was for 62 weeks.

There were two reasons for this, geologist Reto Thöny told those affected in Tiefencastel GR on Thursday evening. One was the success of the drainage tunnel and the other was the rockfall last November.

Nevertheless, the responsible municipality of Albula is sticking to the resettlement project. The authorities want to give those affected a new time window until March 9 to register for preventive resettlement.

Around a third of the total population had already done so. However, they now have the option to cancel the procedure due to the new risk situation, emphasized Roland Tremp from the resettlement project group. Resettlement comes at a price: those affected will have to have their old houses in Brienz demolished.