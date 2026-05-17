Not thought through to the end: A man hangs a combination lock on the rim of a car parked in his private parking space and causes damage to property (symbolic image). KEYSTONE

A man wants to teach the person who parked his car in his parking space a lesson. Because the person doesn't notice the combination lock on the rim before driving off, the bodywork suffers considerable damage.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man hangs a combination lock on the rim of a car that has been parked in his private parking lot in Oberentfelden AG, not for the first time.

The driver of the car does not notice the lock and drives off. This results in property damage amounting to 3900 francs.

The public prosecutor's office sentenced the man of German nationality to pay a total of 2,600 francs. The entry in his criminal record could cost him even more. Show more

A man is annoyed by a car that is repeatedly parked in his private parking space in Oberentfelden. He doesn't know who parks it there. But he has an idea for a lesson that the person parking the car incorrectly will not soon forget.

According to the penalty notice seen by the "Aargauer Zeitung", the annoyed person is a 45-year-old German. He places a 30 by 40 centimeter stone behind the rear wheel as an immobilizer and attaches a plastic bag to a rim with a combination lock. Inside is a note in which he makes it clear in broken German that he never wants to see this car in his parking lot again.

When the woman driving the wrongly parked car returns to it, it is already dark. She sees the stone and pushes it aside. She takes note of the note, but not of the combination lock on the wheel, and drives off.

The accused has accepted bodywork damage

A little later, she hears a loud noise. She stops and discovers the lock which, according to the penalty notice, has now been wrapped around the rim three times. With every turn of the wheel, it grinds against the bodywork and scratches it.

The body mechanic wants 3900 francs to repair the damage.

The public prosecutor's office in Aarau-West classifies the attachment of the lock as damage to property. He had accepted that the owner of the car would overlook the lock - it was already dark when he attached it to the rim of the German-made compact SUV. According to the public prosecutor's office, he must have been aware that damage would occur in this case.

Moreover, the woman had only occupied the resident's parking space because she thought that her employer had made it available to her.

2600 francs and entry in the criminal record

The German was fined 30 daily rates of 50 francs each, a fine of 300 francs and fees of 800 francs, according to the Aargauer Zeitung. The daily rate of 50 francs indicates a rather low income.

The "Aargauer Zeitung" points out that damage to property is an offense that is entered in the criminal record. If the German wishes to be naturalized in Switzerland, his chances of becoming a Swiss citizen are greatly reduced.