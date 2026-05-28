Bernese FDP National Councillor Christian Wasserfallen comments on the terrorist attack in Winterthur. (archive picture) sda

The knife attack in Winterthur has shocked the whole of Switzerland. Politicians are also reacting clearly and making clear demands.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you The knife attack in Winterthur has shocked the whole of Switzerland.

Politicians are calling for a tough response to the crime.

"Violence has no place here", explains GLP President Jürg Grossen. Show more

Following the knife attack in Winterthur, Zurich's Director of Security Mario Fehr takes a clear stance at a press conference. "We don't want people like that here. In the case of serious crimes and terrorism, citizenship can be revoked," emphasized the cantonal councillor. The man should be deported to Turkey.

President Guy Parmelin expressed his shock at the terrorist attack and wished the three injured a speedy recovery.

GLP President Jürg Grossen's thoughts are also with the victims and he makes it clear: "Violence has no place in our country."

A reserved Mattea Meyer

For Bernese FDP National Councillor Christian Wasserfallen, there is only one reaction: "This crime must have clear consequences. The perpetrator must go. Revoke his citizenship and get out."

SP Co-President Mattea Meyer is somewhat more reserved: "I am convinced that the authorities will be able to clarify whether this Islamist-terrorist act could have been prevented and what is needed to combat extremist terrorism in the future."