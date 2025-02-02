View of Hergiswil, where most of the super-rich in the canton of Nidwalden live. IMAGO/Dreamstime

Is the Juso inheritance tax initiative deterring the super-rich from coming to Switzerland? At least that is the conclusion of a PWC survey. Fear is also rife in the canton of Nidwalden.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a survey by the consulting firm PWC, the Juso inheritance tax initiative is causing wealthy foreigners to turn their backs on Switzerland.

According to the canton of Nidwalden, 60 percent of wealth tax and 13 percent of income tax revenue would be lost if wealthy residents moved away.

The Juso president sharply criticizes the PWC report and speaks of a diversionary tactic. Show more

Although the Juso initiative on inheritance tax has little chance of success, fear is currently spreading in Nidwalden and other cantons. If very wealthy residents were to move away because of the impending inheritance tax, 60 percent of wealth tax and 13 percent of income tax in the canton of Nidwalden would suddenly disappear. This is the result of a response from the cantonal government to a motion in the cantonal council, as reported by the Sonntagszeitung newspaper (fee-based content).

According to the report, a local politician wanted to know what would happen if the Juso initiative was successful. To compensate for the loss of tax revenue, the canton would have to raise taxes by 29 percent. The cantonal government had already warned of "serious consequences". The first multimillionaires have already emigrated for fear of the impending tax.

Experts: Initiative damages Switzerland's reputation

And that's not all: the influx of new wealthy individuals from abroad would also stop, although exact figures could not be given. According to the State Chancellery: "There has hardly been any influx of very wealthy people recently." According to the information provided, this also has to do with the inheritance tax initiative, as they claim to have learned from "consultations with interested foreigners".

A survey conducted by the consulting firm PWC also revealed that 84% of the experts surveyed believe the inheritance tax initiative has a deterrent effect. According to the survey, the initiative would damage Switzerland's reputation to such an extent that wealthy individuals who actually wanted to move to Switzerland would opt for another country.

"These are strong indications that Switzerland has lost wealthy foreigners who actually wanted to move to Switzerland to other countries," says Jürg Niederbacher, consultant and partner at PWC Switzerland. The company itself has numerous clients, particularly from England, who have given preference to another country, even though they had previously flirted with Switzerland.

Hostetmann: Expert opinion is "embarrassing"

Many of these multimillionaires moved to Italy instead. According to the survey, the country is the most frequently mentioned alternative to Switzerland and currently the most popular destination for the super-rich in Europe. There is an "attractive flat-rate tax" for wealthy foreigners. They would only have to pay 200,000 euros regardless of their assets and income.

However, Juso leader Mirjam Hostetmann describes the PWC report as "embarrassing". She told the Sonntagszeitung newspaper: "This irrelevant survey is based on zero verifiable figures, only on the assessments of 44 members of the wealth lobby." Some of the questions also suggested that the initiative was already in force. The wealth lobby wants to distract from the real issue, the link between large fortunes and the climate crisis, with poorly produced reports and surveys.

Marius Brülhart, Professor of Economics at the University of Lausanne, also criticizes the survey. Nevertheless, he believes that the initiative is already deterring multimillionaires: "I assume that foreigners with very large fortunes who are considering moving to Switzerland could wait because of the pending inheritance tax initiative or even decide to move to another country," says Brülhart to the Sonntagszeitung.

It must therefore "certainly be assumed that certain multimillionaires willing to relocate will hesitate to move to Switzerland due to the current legal uncertainty caused by the initiative."

The economist himself has made projections on the question of what a YES vote on the inheritance tax initiative would achieve. According to this, 49 to 74 percent of the multimillionaires affected would emigrate.

According to Brülhart, Switzerland could gain an additional CHF 0.3 billion in the best-case scenario - or lose CHF 0.7 billion in the worst-case scenario. Brülhart calculated these forecasts for an expert report for the Federal Tax Administration.

FDP wants a quick vote

In the middle-class political arena, however, efforts are being made to bring the initiative to a vote quickly. According to FDP leader Thierry Burkart, it has a devastating preliminary effect. He will therefore do everything in his power to ensure that the initiative is put to the people as soon as possible, Burkart told the Sonntagszeitung newspaper.

However, it still has to go through parliament first. An initial debate will take place in the National Council on March 5, probably followed by the Council of States in the summer.

From the perspective of wealth advisors and bourgeois politicians, a worst-case scenario could then also occur, writes the Sonntagszeitung: a debate on a counter-proposal could arise. The result would be a delay in the vote and thus legal uncertainty for up to a year.