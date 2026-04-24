Two people were seriously injured and eight people were slightly injured in a fire at a riding stable in Hombrechtikon ZH. No animals were harmed. Keystone

A fire broke out in a riding stable in Hombrechtikon ZH on Friday. Ten people were injured. No animals were harmed.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Two people were seriously injured in a fire at a riding stable in Hombrechtikon ZH on Friday evening. Eight other people were slightly injured.

No animals were harmed, wrote the Zurich cantonal police in a statement published on Platform X. A 73-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman suffered serious injuries. They were taken to hospital by rescue helicopter.

According to the police, the fire was reported shortly after 6.30 pm. By the time the emergency services arrived, everyone had already left the building on their own. Two of the slightly injured people had to be taken to hospital for further assessment. Six people were treated on site, according to the cantonal police.

The fire department quickly brought the fire under control. However, property damage of over one million Swiss francs was caused to the residential building and the attached barn. The affected residents are temporarily staying with relatives and friends. According to the cantonal police, the cause of the fire is being investigated.