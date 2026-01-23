Despite a housing shortage, some homes remain on the market for months. Finding buyers is particularly difficult in rural areas of Switzerland. An expert explains the reasons—and offers tips.

Rolf Wirnsberger, a real estate expert and agent at Remax, has observed significantly fewer prospective buyers on the Swiss real estate market than just a few years ago.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Real estate agent Rolf Wirnsberger says in an interview that homes in rural areas are currently much harder to sell than those in cities.

One reason for this is that buyers today pay closer attention to infrastructure such as public transportation and shopping options. But strict affordability rules for buyers are also making sales more difficult.

Owners should therefore market their properties actively and creatively, for example with high-quality photos, videos, and concrete ideas for how the space can be used.

Peggy Sixt, 56, has been trying to sell her semi-detached home in Eptingen, Basel-Landschaft, for nearly a year . But she simply can’t find any buyers—even though there are repeated complaints about a housing shortage in Switzerland . blue News reported on Sixt’s story. Rolf Wirnsberger is a real estate expert and agent at Remax. He is familiar with the phenomenon affecting Sixt.

blue News: Mr. Wirnsberger, do you often see homeowners who want to sell their homes but can’t find buyers?

Rolf Wirnsberger: You definitely see this more in rural areas than in the city. Most people want to live in the city or its suburbs. So if you want to sell a property in the countryside, you need more patience and dedication. These days, it’s no longer enough to simply post an ad online and have the house sold three days later. It requires active marketing, including videos and social media.

So are people buying less?

Here, too: yes and no. There are simply fewer people active in the real estate market. Whereas two years ago I might have had 20 inquiries about a property, today there are three. But above all, this means that the process—from deciding to sell a house until you’re sitting at the notary’s office signing a contract—simply takes longer. The volume of sales and purchases remains the same. But many people still think that selling a house happens quickly; unfortunately, that’s no longer the case.

Why?

The global environment is unsettling people, so they’re more likely to hold back. Yet investing in real estate is actually quite safe, especially in uncertain times—a property has real value; it’s there, and it’s built. Another reason is that it’s simply become harder to buy a house.

What is affordability? Anyone who wants to buy a house in Switzerland must not only earn enough—but a lot. Banks assess what’s known as “affordability”: annual housing costs (mortgage payments, interest, and maintenance) may not exceed one-third of gross income. In doing so, they don’t use the current interest rate but a hypothetical rate of five percent—as a safeguard against tougher times. For a house worth one million francs, this requires a gross income of at least around 150,000 francs per year.

What do you mean by that?

The reason for this is the affordability rules. Banks use a notional interest rate of five percent—that’s too high. In the early 1990s, it was last at seven to eight percent, but over the past 25 years, we’ve been hovering around one to two percent. It would take an extraordinary turn of events for it to rise back to five percent. So the banks are using an imaginary rate that hasn’t existed in reality for a long time. This excludes many people who could easily afford the house at the actual interest rate. Right now, buying a house is therefore a pipe dream for many.

Couldn’t these affordability rules be adjusted?

An adjustment would certainly be desirable. Raiffeisen tried to do just that in 2019 and wanted to lower the interest rate—but was then reined in by FINMA. So any change would have to come from FINMA, and that would require political pressure.

Why is it particularly difficult to sell a house in rural areas?

There’s less demand for rural properties right now because many buyers are paying closer attention to the local infrastructure—such as stores or public transportation. That wasn’t as much the case in the past, when the positive aspects of country life outweighed the negatives.

What advice do you give to homeowners who can’t sell their house?

Take feedback from prospective buyers seriously and adjust your presentation accordingly—at least where changes can be made. Buying a house is an emotional decision, and the marketing needs to reflect that. You need good photos, videos, and, above all, creativity. For example, if you have a large garden, you could inspire potential buyers with specific ideas for what they could do with it. Most people can’t picture it—and that’s exactly where you can step in.