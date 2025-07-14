The ageing Obergschwend-Rigi Burggeist aerial cableway. Picture: Rigi Burggeist AG

The aerial cableway to Rigi Burggeist is facing a necessary renovation. Without modernization, there is a threat of closure, which would have serious consequences for residents and visitors.

According to Blick, the aerial cableway from Gersau Obergschwend SZ to Rigi Burggeist lacks the money for the necessary renovation. The operators still have to find around half a million francs after a share capital increase, according to the newspaper.

The Rigi aerial cableway is indispensable for the residents of the hamlet. It provides access to shopping facilities and jobs in the village. However, the cable car is showing signs of 65 years of daily operation. The cabins are no longer up to date, writes Blick, the supports are deformed and the electronics are hopelessly outdated. "Some of the cabins are rusty and worn," says Thomas Camenzind. The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rigi Burggeist AG, which operates the cable car, emphasizes the urgency of the modernization, as the concession is only valid until the end of 2026.

The local population is concerned about the future of the cable car. Steffi Camenzind, who owns a house on the mountain, describes the situation as catastrophic if the cable car were to cease operations. Hanspeter Graf, another local resident, also emphasizes the importance of the railroad, as many older people live in the hamlet all year round and would no longer be able to reach their homes without the railroad.

Renovation costs: around three million francs

The renovation costs amount to around three million francs, of which 500,000 francs are still missing. Although the federal government and the district of Gersau are providing financial support, the Burggeist Railway has to raise the remaining amount itself. An increase in share capital should help to raise the missing funds. The operators are hoping for the support of the population, as the railroad is considered a "people's railroad" and belongs to many people.

Adalbert Baggenstoss, who leases an alp on the Burggeist, emphasizes the importance of the railroad for the next generation. The mountain is not only a place of residence for older people, but also a venue for a popular techno festival in winter. Without the railroad, the staging of such events would be jeopardized, which would significantly reduce the hamlet's appeal.

