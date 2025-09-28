Switzerland voted in favor of the e-ID and the abolition of the imputed rental value on Sunday. Here is an overview of all the developments and reactions.

7.09 pm Rimoldi: "Nutters from the coronavirus movement" have "sabotaged" the vote on E-ID Nicolas Rimoldi, President of Mass-Voll, has expressed his displeasure at the result of the E-ID vote. At the same time, he criticized "unprofessional clowns" from the EDU and JSVP as well as some "weirdos from the former coronavirus movement" for having "sabotaged" the vote with "harmful division". The Mass-Voll movement had campaigned massively against the e-ID law. According to theTages-Anzeiger, there were various conflicts within the opposing committee, which escalated into slaps in the face and reports.

5.43 p.m. Above-average voter turnout for imputed rental value and E-ID The abolition of the imputed rental value and the introduction of electronic proof of identity (E-ID) have mobilized an above-average number of voters. Around 50 percent of voters cast their vote on the weekend. However, mobilization varied from canton to canton. For both proposals, it fluctuated between around 68% in Schaffhausen - where voting is de facto compulsory - and around 39% in the canton of Neuchâtel. These figures from the Federal Statistical Office and the cantons show that the proposal mobilized more people than the first federal proposal from 2025, the Young Greens' environmental responsibility initiative. This had mobilized below average. Nationwide, around 38% of eligible voters cast their vote at the beginning of February. In contrast, the turnout for the four federal proposals from March 2024 - including the initiative for a 13th AHV pension - was around 58%. The abolition of the imputed rental value and the e-ID generated above-average mobilization. Keystone (Symbolbild)

5.12 p.m. Jans: "Decision on the e-ID strengthens our digital sovereignty" Federal Councillor Beat Jans comments on the yes vote for the E-ID Act, which was only adopted by an "extremely narrow margin". The government is therefore sticking with the e-ID, but at the same time wants to take the "obviously strong concerns" seriously. "The decision strengthens our digital sovereignty, our business location and barrier-free access to services for all citizens of this country," explains Jans. He emphasizes: "The e-ID is voluntary." You can take advantage of the benefits if you want to, but you don't have to. After the vote, it's now a question of implementation: "There's still a lot to do," says Jans, predicting a launch "before the end of 2026". "The decision strengthens our digital sovereignty": Federal Councillor Beat Jans. Peter Schneider/Keystone

5.08 p.m. Sutter: imputed rental value can be dropped in 2028 at the earliest Keller-Sutter explains that the imputed rental value could be abolished in 2028 at the earliest following the approval of the housing tax reform at the ballot box. However, she qualifies that the date for its entry into force has not yet been set. The Federal Department of Finance will now consult the Conference of Finance Directors and then decide. This will give the cantons enough time to prepare for the changeover. President Karin Keller-Sutter at the media conference on the results of the vote Keystone/Peter Schneider Keller-Sutter went on to say that it was not yet possible to estimate any tax losses. This is because these not only depend heavily on the interest rate level, but also on whether and how the cantons implement the new tax on vacation homes. It should be possible to introduce it for essentially owner-occupied second homes. This new tax is an essential part of the reform, said Keller-Sutter. In its financial planning from 2029, the federal government has factored in a possible CHF 400 million shortfall in revenue due to the abolition of the imputed rental value. However, this does not anticipate the bill coming into force in 2028. With the comprehensive reform of housing taxation now approved at the ballot box, a decades-long chapter of tax policy debates has come to an end, said the Finance Minister.

4.55 p.m. Journalist asks whether Federal Councillor Keller-Sutter has called craftsmen A journalist asks Federal President Karin Keller-Sutter (FDP) whether she has already contacted her tradesman. He suspects that there could now be a "run" on tax deductions while they still exist. Keller-Sutter replies curtly: "We'll see." From her experience, she knows that you have to wait a very long time for tradespeople these days. Federal Councillor Beat Jans (SP) and President Karin Keller-Sutter (FDP) answered questions from the media on Sunday afternoon. KEYSTONE

4.45 p.m. Federal Council comments on the result The Federal Council has published the provisional results of Sunday's vote. The owner-occupied rental value proposal was clearly accepted with 57.7 percent of votes in favor. In the case of the E-ID, the Yes vote was a narrow 50.4 percent. Expressed in votes: the difference was just 21,266 votes. The Federal Council has been in the Federal Media Center since 4.45 p.m. to comment on the result.

4.19 p.m. Final result: E-ID Act approved by 50.39 percent The final result of the E-ID Act has now been determined: it was adopted with 50.39 percent of votes in favor. This was announced by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) and the cantons.

4.16 p.m. 57.73 percent in favor of abolishing the imputed rental value The official final result is in: 57.73 percent voted in favor of abolishing the imputed rental value tax at national level. This was announced by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) and the cantons. The forecasts already showed a clear divide. All four French-speaking cantons said no to the abolition.

3.58 p.m. E-ID Act adopted with 50.4 percent of votes in favor The E-ID Act was approved by the electorate by a wafer-thin margin, reports SRF.

3.51 p.m. 25 cantons have delivered final results - the most populous still counts Only the most populous canton is still counting its ballot papers. The decision on the E-ID could still tip in either direction.

3.48 pm Results from the canton of Geneva Abolition of imputed rental value: NO Yes share: 33.87 percent (38,131 votes)

No share: 66.13 percent (74,435 votes)

Turnout: 41.66 percent E-ID Act: YES Yes share: 55.19 percent (62,308 votes)

No share: 44.81 percent (50,598 votes)

Turnout: 41.66 percent

3.34 pm Political scientist Golder sees the pendulum swinging towards e-ID acceptance Lucas Golder from gfs.bern sees the battle for the E-ID tipping towards acceptance in the SRF polling studio. There is a very close yes, he says. At the Stellwerk cultural venue in Bern, the supporters of the e-ID proposal responded with restrained applause. No one really wants to celebrate yet, given the narrow difference in votes. There has not yet been a big round of applause. blue News

3.15 p.m. Waiting for Bern, Geneva and the city of Zurich Anyone wondering why it is taking so long to count the result of the vote: the whole of Switzerland is waiting for the cities. Neither Zurich, the Bern agglomeration nor Geneva have reported their results. Due to the higher number of inhabitants, counting is taking longer there.

3.06 pm Another long wait for the e-ID vote The first National Councillors have already ordered white wine and Prosecco from the Yes committee - without revealing whether this is a victory wine or a consolation glass. Because even at 3 p.m., the SRG broadcasters had not yet produced a projection that would give hope of a Yes vote. However, the Yes Committee's own statisticians are expecting a narrow victory. The Tamedia projection brings additional optimism: it predicts a Yes share of 50.5 percent. However, due to the margin of error of ±0.7 percent, the result remains open. The Yes camp is still hoping for a Yes vote at 3.03 pm. blue News

2.58 p.m. Zurich brings the E-ID back into the race Zurich, the canton with the most voters, has not yet counted. It is expected to accept the E-ID and is bringing the supporters back into the race. According to Voteinfo, the "no" votes have shrunk to 50.19 percent. The Leewas projection by "tamedia" already sees a 50.5 percent "yes" vote. voteinfo

2.40 pm E-ID thriller: huge nervousness in the Yes camp A real thriller is unfolding in the E-ID vote. Even at 2.30 p.m., the SRG projections still do not provide a clear picture of whether there will be a Yes or a No in the end. The Yes camp, which works with its own statisticians and calculation models, nevertheless reliably gathers in front of the stage at the Stellwerk Bern cultural venue as soon as the cameras switch on for the live projections. There was a brief round of applause when the result from the canton of Fribourg was announced. Fribourg Green National Councillor Gerhard Andrey must have been particularly pleased - he was one of the non-partisan politicians in the Federal Parliament who had called for the proposal to be relaunched after the No to the first e-ID. The Yes camp for the e-ID proposal is ready in front of the cameras and TV screens just in time for the projection. When the Yes result from the canton of Fribourg is announced, there is brief applause. blue News

2.14 p.m. Political scientist Lucas Golder no longer believes in a Yes to the e-ID According to political scientist Lukas Golder, it will be difficult for the proponents of the e-ID law. "At the moment, I would assume that there is almost no chance of a Yes vote," said the researcher from the gfs.bern institute in an interview with SRF television shortly after 1.30 p.m. on Sunday. However, he did not want to commit himself definitively. "It's tipped back and forth a few times now," said Golder. The third projection by gfs.bern still showed a Yes and a No vote share of 50 percent each. This is despite the fact that the statistical margin of error shrank to +/- 1 percentage point. According to the political scientist, practically all non-urban cantons are likely to reject the proposal, with very few urban cantons voting in favor. "In the end, it will depend on the results in the big cities." The pattern is reminiscent of votes in the Covid era, such as those on the pesticide initiative or the Covid-19 law, says Golder. These proposals also mobilized the rural population.

2.11 pm E-ID proponents: inclusion was an important argument The blue News reporter observes how supporters of the e-ID vote are already discussing a possible 'no' scenario. Two activists are clearly discussing how their association should position itself in the event of a defeat. At another standing table, the following can be heard: "Without the accessibility argument, we would have lost long ago." The background to this is the appearance of inclusion activist Vanessa Grand on the SRF program "Arena". She gave a very personal account of how electronic identity would break down barriers in her everyday life. Campaign strategist Daniel Graf described this appearance as a "key moment in the campaign". The Yes camp of the E-ID is already carrying out initial analyses. blue News

2.03 pm Latest projection: still 50-50 in favor of the E-ID The projection at 2 p.m. also shows the familiar stalemate on the question of whether Switzerland should introduce an E-ID or not. The "no" share at Voteinfo has dropped again to 50.47 percent.

1.58 pm 18 cantons have counted: E-ID result Of the 18 cantons that have counted their votes, two would accept the E-ID: Zug and Lucerne. All others reject the digital ID card. The two other cantons in central Switzerland, Schwyz (40.8 percent in favor) and Uri (40.7 percent in favor), have so far done so most clearly.

1.54 pm Älplermagronen for the voting thriller blue News paid a visit to the E-ID pro-committee. Stocktaking: there are still Älplermagronen. For the sake of vegetarians, the bacon cubes are not mixed in, but in the container next to it for the carnivores. Carbohydrates à discretion. blue News

1.40 pm Yes camp at E-ID still believes in a yes vote The E-ID camp has gathered on the third floor of the parking terrace at Bern station. blue News has dropped by - and, to its surprise, has not seen any long faces. "We are still hoping for a Yes vote," said Daniel Graf, who is campaigning for the bill. The committee has its own projections, and according to these, a no to the E-ID is not yet definite. Daniel Graf (left) is hoping for a Yes vote on the E-ID. blue News

1.35 p.m. E-ID: No and Yes continue to balance each other out A further projection by gfs.bern for the SRG also shows that the Yes and No votes are in balance. In the case of Voteinfo, the federal government's app, the No vote has risen slightly to 50.85 percent. Voteinfo

1.20 p.m. The canton of Schwyz has counted Abolition of imputed rental value: YES Yes share: 68.56 percent (42,431 votes) No share: 31.44 percent (19,454 votes) Voter turnout: 57.20 percent E-ID Act: NO Yes share: 40.84 percent (25,512 votes) No share: 59.16 percent (36,963 votes) Voter turnout: 57.59 percent

1 p.m. The latest SRG projection: stalemate on the E-ID gfs.bern has included the results received in a new projection. E-ID: 50 percent yes - 50 percent no. Political scientist Lucas Golder points out in the SRF studio that the cities have not yet been counted. These traditionally vote more progressively than rural communities. They could bring in a considerable number of Yes votes.

12.31 p.m. First projection is out Abolition of imputed rental value: 57 percent yes, 43 percent no E-ID: 50 percent yes, 50 percent no

12.25 p.m. Two cantons counted Canton of Nidwalden: A Yes to the abolition of the imputed rental value (68.0%), No to the E-ID law (54.5%). Canton of Glarus: Yes to the abolition of the imputed rental value (70.1 %), No to the E-ID Act (58.6 %).

12.21 p.m. Voteinfo sees a narrow No for E-ID Voteinfo, the federal government's app for votes and elections, sees a narrow "no" to the E-ID. 50.85% are against the introduction of a digital ID card, although only two cantons have been counted. Voteinfo

12.17 p.m. Tamedia: The result is so open - it will be close While the SRG broadcasters continue to rely on the JRC and have not yet published a projection, Tamedia media are already presenting their first figures. At 12.05 p.m., their survey experts estimate the "yes" share at 50.4 percent. But beware: the statistical margin of error is ± 6.1 percentage points. This means that the actual result could realistically lie somewhere between 44.3 and 56.5 percent Yes votes. The first projection in the canton of Zurich does not show a clear picture either: according to cantonal statistics, the proposal was rejected there with 51.6 percent of votes against.

12.14 p.m. "It was mainly the German-speaking Swiss who voted yes" People who live in their own apartment or house in Switzerland will probably no longer have to pay tax on imputed rental value in future. According to the trend calculation by gfs.bern on behalf of SRG, there is a Yes vote for the proposal on imputed rental value. According to gfs political scientist Lukas Golder on Swiss television SRF, it looks like there will be a strong Yes vote. Many voters in German-speaking cantons in particular voted in favor. Apparently, homeowners had closed ranks at the end of the campaign. A close result had been expected in the run-up to the vote. However, the vote was not on the imputed rental value, but on a new special tax for owner-occupied second properties. Because the constitution has to be amended for this, it needs a yes vote from the people and the cantons. And Parliament made this yes vote a prerequisite for the abolition of the unpopular imputed rental value.

12.05 p.m. Yes trend for imputed rental value also in the canton of Zurich The first projections show 65.3 percent in favor of abolishing the imputed rental value in Zurich and 68.4 percent in Graubünden. Voter turnout in Zurich is 56%, in Graubünden 48%. In French-speaking Switzerland and the major cities, however, more "no" votes are expected, which could change the national picture.

In the vote on the abolition of the imputed rental value, the first SRG projection shows a trend towards a Yes vote, i.e. the abolition of the tax. In the vote on the introduction of the E-ID, a close race is emerging. Shortly after midday on Sunday, the research institute gfs.bern was not yet able to present a trend calculation.



9.30 a.m. Welcome to the live ticker blue News brings you the latest projections and results of the federal votes - as soon as they are available. Show more

On September 28, Switzerland will vote on the introduction of a national electronic identity (e-ID). Unlike the failed project in 2021, this time the federal government itself would be responsible for operating and issuing the digital identity - not private providers.

The E-ID would allow citizens to identify themselves uniquely online in future, for example when banking, dealing with the authorities or taking out insurance. Proponents argue that this will create a trustworthy, secure and internationally connectable solution. They point to the need for a state-guaranteed login that prevents misuse and makes everyday digital life easier.

Opponents, on the other hand, warn of data protection risks and see the danger of an overpowering central data infrastructure. They criticize the fact that sensitive information could fall into the wrong hands and doubt that the new E-ID will actually provide more security.

Abolition of imputed rental value hotly disputed

The second proposal concerns the abolition of the imputed rental value. This is a notional income that owners of owner-occupied residential property have to pay tax on - as if they were earning rental income. In return, debt interest and maintenance costs can currently be deducted from taxable income.

Supporters of the abolition see this as a long overdue reform: the system is unfair, burdens homeowners and favors those who take on high mortgage debt. A yes vote would provide tax relief for many households, especially in cities and conurbations.

Opponents warn of major tax losses for the federal government and cantons. They emphasize that tenants in particular would not benefit from the reform - on the contrary: cantons could be forced to compensate for losses through higher taxes or levies. In addition, the proposal would place the greatest burden on homeowners with high incomes.