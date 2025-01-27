Former Zug cantonal councillor Jolanda Spiess-Hegglin has successfully defended herself before the Zug cantonal court against Ringier's reporting. Keystone

In the legal dispute between Ringier and Jolanda Spiess-Hegglin, the Zug Cantonal Court has handed down a judgment. The media company must pay the former Zug cantonal councillor a large sum.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The media company Ringier must pay former Zug cantonal councillor Jolanda Spiess-Hegglin compensation of around CHF 320,000.

This is the result of a ruling by the Zug Cantonal Court. Show more

The Cantonal Court of Zug has ruled that Ringier must pay Jolanda Spiess-Hegglin CHF 309,531 plus 5 percent interest for four articles that violated her personal rights. The court largely accepted the plaintiff's calculations.

In addition, the media company Ringier must pay the former Zug cantonal councillor compensation of CHF 112,495. Her lawyer claimed a profit of CHF 431,000 plus interest.

This is not the first time Jolanda Spiess-Hegglin and the media company have been in court. In 2022, the Zug Cantonal Court ruled that "Blick" had violated Spiess-Hegglin's personality with four articles. Ringier had to hand over the profits made.

The proceedings before the Zug cantonal court arose from Blick's coverage of the Zug Landammann celebration in 2014. Spiess-Hegglin attended the event, where intimate contact took place.

In an initial statement, Ringier announced that the company would contest the ruling.