Maja Riniker from Aargau is the new President of the National Council.

Maja Riniker, an independent from the canton of Aargau, is the new President of the National Council. She was elected on Monday with 170 out of 184 valid votes to become the highest-ranking woman in Switzerland for one year and successor to Eric Nussbaumer (SP/BL).

In line with the rotation, the leadership of the large chamber thus goes to the FDP. This is the eighth time since 1919 that the canton of Aargau has held the presidency of the National Council, a position previously held by four men and now also by four women. The last woman to sit in the National Council chamber was the Aargau Green Irène Kälin in the 2021/22 term of office.

Riniker's 170 votes are an above-average result. The long-term average is around 155 votes.

Isabelle Moret (FDP) from Vaud holds the record number of votes for President of the National Council. She was elected in 2019 with 193 out of 198 valid votes. Elisabeth Blunschy, then a CVP National Councillor from Schwyz, received the fewest votes to date in 1977, namely 111.

