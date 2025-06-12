The procession in Stauffacherstrasse. blue Lesereporterin

Police operation at a pro-Palestine demonstration in the center of Zurich.

The train had to move on from the station to District 4.

Containers are burning, the police probably use water cannons. Show more

Riots broke out at an unauthorized pro-Palestinian demonstration in the city of Zurich on Thursday evening. The police used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons against the demonstrators.

The location of the demonstration was initially unknown. The Palestine Committee Zurich called out on Instagram: "All uf Züri". And: "Shutdown for Palestine." A large police presence was deployed at Zurich main station in the late afternoon, after pro-Palestinian demonstrators had already occupied tracks at Geneva and Lausanne stations on Monday evening.

At Zurich main station, however, things remained calm for the time being. Shortly after 7.30 p.m., the organizers of the demonstration called on Instagram for people to gather in Stadtkreis 4. This was followed by calls to Lochergut and Helvetiaplatz - from there, the several hundred demonstrators moved on through the city towards Stauffacher.

Police and demonstrators clashed with each other. The police used water cannons, rubber bullets and tear gas, while the demonstrators set fire to containers and firecrackers. According to the police, the clashes ended at around 10.30 pm.