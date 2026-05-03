Massive riots broke out in Zurich during the night following the May Day demonstrations. People wearing masks clashed with the police, set fires and caused damage to property.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the May Day events in Zurich, there were serious riots involving masked groups in the city center during the night.

Demonstrators set off pyrotechnics, set fire to garbage cans and attacked the police with stones, bottles and firecrackers; the police responded with water cannons and rubber buckshot.

Property damage was caused to vehicles and infrastructure, the situation later calmed down, but no details of injuries or arrests have yet been released. Show more

During the night from Saturday to Sunday, massive riots broke out in the city of Zurich after the May Day events. A reporter from BRK-News reports on the incident.

Several dozen people, mostly young and masked participants, marched through the city center. After midnight, smoke petards, flares and firecrackers were set off, slogans were chanted and the atmosphere was extremely heated at times.

Garbage bags and garbage cans were also set on fire in several places. A large contingent of Zurich city police was deployed.

After last night's riots, all that remained was ash. Picture: blue News

During the riots, bottles, stones and other objects were repeatedly thrown in the direction of the police. Demonstrators also threw parked bicycles and e-scooters onto the road to deliberately block traffic routes.

Firecrackers were thrown at police officers

Firecrackers were also thrown directly at the police on several occasions. One of the firecrackers landed on the canopy of a restaurant on Langstrasse in district 4, where it briefly caught fire. The police used rubber buckshot and a water cannon to control the situation.

Several containers were on fire in Zurich's Kreis 4 district on Saturday night. Image: zvg

Property damage was also reported: A police vehicle was damaged and the side window of a police bus was smashed - a police dog was inside at the time.

There was also further damage to parked vehicles. A banner with the inscription: "After May Day is before May Day" also attracted attention. In the meantime, a larger group gathered at the bakery in district 4.

The situation has calmed down somewhat in the meantime, but remains under observation. It is still unclear whether there were any injuries or arrests.