During the night from Saturday to Sunday, massive riots broke out in the city of Zurich after the May Day events. A reporter from BRK-News reports on the incident.
Several dozen people, mostly young and masked participants, marched through the city center. After midnight, smoke petards, flares and firecrackers were set off, slogans were chanted and the atmosphere was extremely heated at times.
Garbage bags and garbage cans were also set on fire in several places. A large contingent of Zurich city police was deployed.
During the riots, bottles, stones and other objects were repeatedly thrown in the direction of the police. Demonstrators also threw parked bicycles and e-scooters onto the road to deliberately block traffic routes.
Firecrackers were thrown at police officers
Firecrackers were also thrown directly at the police on several occasions. One of the firecrackers landed on the canopy of a restaurant on Langstrasse in district 4, where it briefly caught fire. The police used rubber buckshot and a water cannon to control the situation.
Property damage was also reported: A police vehicle was damaged and the side window of a police bus was smashed - a police dog was inside at the time.
There was also further damage to parked vehicles. A banner with the inscription: "After May Day is before May Day" also attracted attention. In the meantime, a larger group gathered at the bakery in district 4.
The situation has calmed down somewhat in the meantime, but remains under observation. It is still unclear whether there were any injuries or arrests.