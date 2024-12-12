Drivers beware: The federal government warns of rockfalls on the Axenstrasse between Flüelen and Sisikon (archive photo) sda

The federal government today warned drivers of rockfalls on the Axenstrasse. The area should be avoided as far as possible. However, it has now given the all-clear.

The Axenstrasse (A4) between Flüelen and Sisikon has been completely closed due to a technical alarm on the monitoring system.

Parts of the means of communication in the region have failed, which further complicates the situation, as the monitoring system does not guarantee safe use of the route.

The authorities have set up detour and road users are being asked to use alternative routes and call up up-to-date information.

The authorities are now giving the all-clear. Show more

The Axenstrasse (A4) between Flüelen and Sisikon is completely closed due to a technical alarm on the monitoring system. The closure affects an area that is already known for its danger from rockfalls and landslides.

In the affected region, parts of the information and communication systems have failed, which makes the situation even more difficult. The monitoring system that monitors potential rockfalls and landslides in this section has reported technical problems, which means that the route cannot be used safely.

Traffic and safety measures

The responsible authorities have immediately initiated the closure in order to minimize risks for road users. Road users are asked to use detour via alternative routes and to keep up to date with traffic services.

Further information on the duration of the closure and the repair work on the monitoring system is awaited.