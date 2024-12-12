The Axenstrasse (A4) between Flüelen and Sisikon is completely closed due to a technical alarm on the monitoring system. The closure affects an area that is already known for its danger from rockfalls and landslides.
In the affected region, parts of the information and communication systems have failed, which makes the situation even more difficult. The monitoring system that monitors potential rockfalls and landslides in this section has reported technical problems, which means that the route cannot be used safely.
Traffic and safety measures
The responsible authorities have immediately initiated the closure in order to minimize risks for road users. Road users are asked to use detour via alternative routes and to keep up to date with traffic services.
Further information on the duration of the closure and the repair work on the monitoring system is awaited.