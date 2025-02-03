National Councillor Markus Ritter wants to become a Federal Councillor. Keystone

Markus Ritter and Martin Pfister want to become Amherd's successor. What is the difference between the two, and what do the parties have to say about the line-up?

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Markus Ritter and Martin Pfister both want to become Federal Councillors.

Political scientist Michael Hermann explains to blue News why it is not yet clear who will become Federal Councillor.

The party presidents explain who deserves the seat in the Federal Council the most and whether they will send an explosive candidate into the race. Show more

Two people are currently in the running to succeed Viola Amherd in the Federal Council: Markus Ritter and Martin Pfister. But who has the better cards?

Michael Hermann is a political scientist and head of the Sotomo research institute. He tells blue News: "I see an absolutely open race. If Martin Pfister can hold his own under pressure, he has a good chance." Although Pfister has never been a politician at national level, Ritter's high profile could throw a spanner in the works.

"Ritter is very well known and Pfister is very little known. Normally the outcome would be clear, but Ritter is not only well-known, he also has more opponents than most," explains Hermann.

Not army specialists, but all-rounders

But who would be the better Federal Councillor in the DDPS? "You're not elected for one department, you have to be an all-rounder. Pfister is a colonel in the army and has experience as an executive politician," explains Hermann.

Ritter has also demonstrated leadership qualities as an agricultural lobbyist and "farmer general". "However, both are not army specialists per se, but all-rounders." That is important as a Federal Councillor.

The race therefore remains exciting: "Pfister could get votes from the left and the FDP because the left does not agree with Ritter's one-sided lobbying policy and the FDP wants someone from an economically strong canton. On the other hand, Ritter can score points with the conservatives," says Hermann.

The center has a claim to a seat

Who is Martin Pfister? sda Martin Pfister has been a member of the Zug cantonal government council for the centrist party since 2016.



Pfister has worked professionally as the managing director of various associations and founded Pfister Frei Partner GmbH in Zug in 2010, where he managed non-profit organizations as a managing partner.



He has been the head of the Canton of Zug's health department since 2016.

Pfister has never previously been involved in politics at national level. Pfister's political orientation is liberal-social.

And what do the parties have to say about the centrist position?

FDP: " No, the center has a claim to the vacant seat in the Federal Council," says Thierry Burkart, party president of the FDP, when asked by blue News. In order to find out who is the best choice for the Federal Council, the FDP parliamentary group is holding hearings with the candidates. "The FDP expects a selection of variable candidates from the center in the upcoming replacement election," says Burkart. The FDP will not nominate another person.

Who is Markus Ritter? sda Markus Ritter has been a member of the National Council for the Center Party since 2011. He represents the canton of St. Gallen.



In addition to his work as a National Councillor, Ritter has been President of the Swiss Farmers' Union since 2012.



Ritter is regarded as a powerful string-puller in parliament and is a fierce advocate for the interests of agriculture. He is known for his assertiveness and influence on agricultural policy decisions and is considered to be rather conservative.

GLP: " This seat remains undisputedly with the center party", says Jürg Grossen, party president of the GLP to blue News. "I expect the centrist party to present a ticket with a choice, as has been the case for years. Parliament should be able to choose." They do not want to send another person into the race.

Greens: With around 10 percent, the Greens are "clearly entitled to a seat", writes Lisa Mazzone, party president of the Greens, on request. It is also urgently necessary for the balance of power in the population to be better represented in the Federal Council. "There is also an urgent need for the Federal Council to bypass the people - as can be seen from the fact that the Federal Council lost almost every important vote last year - and there is a crisis of confidence as a reaction," writes Mazzone blue News.

However, the center would also be entitled to a seat, "we have never questioned that." The party is about as strong as the FDP, which has two seats. "The FDP is clearly overrepresented and has to give up one seat to the Greens."

blue News also asked the party presidents of the SP and SVP, but received no response.

More on the topic of the Federal Council