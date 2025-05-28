Ice and debris have reached the valley. Jean-Christophe Bott/KEYSTONE/dpa

Following the glacier collapse above Blatten VS, the Lonza is blocked. The water is backing up and there is a threat of more rain. The authorities warn of a delicate situation.

Petar Marjanović

Following the massive glacier collapse above Blatten VS, the River Lonza is blocked. A huge avalanche of ice, debris and mud has buried the riverbed. The water can no longer drain away and is beginning to build up. The emergency services on the ground need to act quickly - further rainfall is expected in the region in the evening.

Jonas Jeitziner, deputy head of information at the regional command post, told Radio RRO: "Now we have to let the emergency services work and gather information." A media conference has been announced for 7 pm. New information on the situation and the next steps in dealing with the dammed water will then follow.

The municipality of Blatten spoke of a dramatic situation in the afternoon. "The unbelievable has happened," it said in a statement at 4.30 pm. "A very large glacier collapse occurred around 45 minutes ago. A large part of the village is affected." They are currently trying to get an idea of the situation. "Our thoughts are with you," said the municipal council to the evacuated population.

The River Lonza flowed through Blatten VS before the glacier collapsed. Swisstopo

The event also had measurable seismic consequences: The Swiss Seismological Service registered a magnitude 3.1 quake at the Goppenstein site at 3.24 p.m. According to the SED, this was a so-called geological "mass movement". The corresponding measurement data has since been confirmed.

The glacier slide in Blatten VS was registered by the SED. Screenshot Seismo

Jan Beutel, professor at the University of Innsbruck and expert in high alpine natural hazards, expressed his deep concern to "Pomona": "It's unbelievable. The first thoughts are naturally with the population, all those affected and those who now have to deal with the measures."

For him, it is one of the biggest natural hazard events of our time. The fact that the water from the Lonza can no longer drain away is now particularly critical: "Experience shows that it is a priority to create an orderly outflow."