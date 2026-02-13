A path in Gais AR has been blocked for years. (theme picture) IMAGO/CHROMORANGE

A neighborly conflict in Gais AR that has been smoldering for 16 years has taken another legal turn. The Federal Supreme Court overturns a decision by the High Court of Ausserrhoden and demands a new examination.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Supreme Court overturns a ruling by the High Court of Ausserrhoden in the right of way dispute in Gais.

The Lausanne judges see a violation of the right to be heard.

The case goes back to Appenzell Ausserrhoden for reassessment. Show more

A dispute over an access road on Rotenwiesstrasse in Gais has kept the courts busy for more than a decade and a half. Now the Federal Supreme Court has decided that the proceedings must be reopened, as the "Appenzeller Zeitung"writes.

The starting point of the conflict is a building permit from 1975, when a landowner was allowed to build a detached house and use the existing access road via the neighboring property. However, this was not formally secured in the form of a registered easement. This practice remained unchallenged for many years.

The situation only escalated with a change of ownership in 2008. The new owners removed structural elements of the driveway and blocked the path. The affected neighbor then tried to enforce his claim in court. At the same time, further disputes arose in connection with a construction project for a garden area.

Federal Court rejects decision

Several cantonal instances dealt with the question of whether an emergency right of way under public law should be granted and how the development should be specifically designed. The cantonal court of Ausserrhoden finally confirmed a solution that provided for access via the disputed property.

The owners appealed against this decision to the Federal Supreme Court. They argued that there were milder access options that would have less of an impact on their property. In particular, it was proposed that the access road be closer to the property boundary in order to restrict the use of their land less.

The Federal Supreme Court came to the conclusion that the High Court had not sufficiently addressed this specific objection. The Lausanne judges see this as a violation of the right to a fair hearing. The decision of March 2024 is therefore set aside and referred back to the High Court for a new assessment.

The final chapter in the neighbor dispute in Gais AR has not yet been written.