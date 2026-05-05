The Gotthard Pass road (pictured on the Ticino side) will be open to road traffic from Friday after the winter closure. (archive picture) Keystone

Good news for southbound travelers: the Gotthard Pass will reopen to traffic on Friday - earlier than usual. This means that an important alternative to the congested A2 will be available just in time for the Ascension and Whitsun.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Gotthard Pass will open to traffic on Friday at 11 a.m. - earlier than planned.

This is due to a small amount of snow and rapid clearing work.

The pass road is intended to relieve traffic on the A2 over the Ascension and Whitsun. Show more

The Gotthard Pass will be open to road traffic again next Friday at 11 am. Thanks to the small amount of snow, the clearing and repair work on the pass road has progressed faster than expected.

This allows the winter closure to be lifted earlier, the Federal Roads Office (Astra) announced on Tuesday. The Gotthard Pass road is therefore available to relieve the A2 north-south axis during the busy Ascension and Whitsun travel periods.

With the opening of the pass road, the seasonal extension of the A2 Göschenen exit will also be put back into operation. The extended exit lane is around three kilometers long, begins immediately after the Wassen entrance and is intended to protect the municipality from traffic.

From the Ascension weekend, the special lane Airolo/Passes Cupra (Corsia di uscita preferenziale Airolo/Passi - preferential exit lane Airolo/Passes) will also be available at the south portal of the Gotthard road tunnel.