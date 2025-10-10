The business umbrella organization Economiesuisse proposes public-private partnerships for Swiss transport infrastructure. (theme picture) Image: Keystone/Michael Buholzer

Economiesuisse is calling for a rethink in the financing of transport infrastructure: pension funds, banks and insurance companies should co-finance roads and railways.

The possibilities already exist in Switzerland, for example with pension funds, says Alexander Keberle, member of the management board of the business umbrella organization, in an interview.

The model: the private sector is to provide infrastructure at a certain price and with predetermined quality standards - in return, it receives remuneration from the state.

The possibilities already exist in Switzerland, for example with pension funds. "The state could work more closely with companies, both in terms of implementation and financing," said Alexander Keberle, member of the Executive Board of Economiesuisse, in an interview with Tamedia published on Friday. Studies show that budgets and timeframes are more likely to be adhered to in this way.

Such partnerships are not a panacea, but they are an option, said Keberle. The possibilities already exist in Switzerland. According to him, pension funds are allowed to invest ten percent of their assets in infrastructure. "That would be around 130 billion," he calculated. Banks and insurance companies could also have an interest, Keberle said.

Specifically, he has the following model in mind for such financing: "The private sector provides infrastructure at a certain price and with predetermined quality standards." In return, it would receive remuneration from the state. After a certain period of time, the concession would end and the infrastructure would revert to the state, said the business representative.

Association supports ETH report

Keberle sees no contradiction in the fact that Economiesuisse also supports the federal government's proposals for savings in public transport, as was revealed when Tamedia asked. He described the report on Swiss transport infrastructure published by ETH Zurich on Thursday as a "wake-up call" and an "overdue exercise".

The ETH report advises focusing on major key projects. Transport Minister Albert Rösti had commissioned the report. It was prompted by voters' rejection of "freeway expansions" in November 2024 and the expected additional costs for the rail expansion that had already been decided. The report provides the Federal Council with the basis for setting priorities.

The report was not well received in many places. The comeback of freeway expansions and the comparatively low prioritization of rail and conurbation projects were criticized.