The unusually severe onset of winter has Switzerland firmly in its grip. Numerous roads are closed and public transport is also partially paralyzed. The overview.

Numerous roads and railways in Switzerland were closed on Friday morning. After the extreme snowfall, large parts of German-speaking Switzerland are snowed in, which has massive consequences.

On Friday morning, you can therefore expect major restrictions throughout the country. blue News provides you with the most important overview (as of 6.15 a.m.).

Note: In addition to the major highways, numerous cantonal and municipal roads are also only passable to a very limited extent. However, these cannot be listed for reasons of clarity. If you are traveling on Friday, we recommend that you drive with extreme caution.

A1 freeway

There are several traffic obstructions on the A1 due to several accidents.

Driving conditions are extremely difficult between the Schönbühl junction and the Grauholz service area. In addition, several lorries are stuck. The TCS recommends driving with extreme caution.

A2 freeway

Difficult conditions also prevail on the A2. The stretch between the Giornico heavy goods vehicle service area and the Gotthard tunnel is currently closed to trucks.

There is always a lot of snow on the roads along the entire A2. The TCS recommends driving on the Gotthard highway only with winter equipment.

A8 highway

Between Giswil-Nord and the Brünig Pass, the road is snow-covered in both directions. Snow chains are compulsory on the entire section.

Only 4x4 vehicles are exempt from this rule

A9 highway

The A9 is closed to trucks and trailers in both directions at the Simplon Pass. It is not possible to drive through.

A13 highway

The A13 is completely closed to trucks between Thusis-Süd and the Bellinzona-Nord junction. The only exceptions are vehicles with four-wheel drive.

Between Lostallo and Andeer, the road is also snow-covered in both directions. The TCS recommends driving with extreme caution.

Public transport network

The public transport network is also affected by the heavy snowfall. The persistent snowfall will also lead to restrictions in rail traffic on Friday. Delays and train cancellations are still possible, as SBB announced on Platform X early on Friday morning.

Der anhaltende Schneefall führt weiterhin zu Einschränkungen im Bahnverkehr. Grund dafür sind unter anderem Fahrleitungsstörungen, Fahrzeugstörungen oder vereiste Weichen.

Verspätungen und Zugausfälle bleiben daher weiterhin möglich. — SBB Medienstelle (@sbbnews) November 22, 2024

The reasons for the restrictions include disruptions to overhead lines and vehicles as well as icy points. SBB is working at full speed to rectify the disruptions as quickly as possible, according to an SBB spokesperson.

The public transport network is also paralyzed in several cities. Buses are still not running in the city of Zurich. Streetcar services are being partially maintained, but the streetcars are running without a timetable. However, a spokesperson said in response to an inquiry that operations would be gradually resumed.

In Basel, too, public transport operations are only possible to a limited extent. In both cities, some buses are running, but streetcars are not operating until further notice.

Delays are also to be expected on all bus routes in St. Gallen, as the city's public transport company writes on its website.

In Lucerne, buses are also running irregularly. Delays, cancellations and detour are to be expected