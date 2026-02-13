The A6 remains fully closed for the time being until blasting is completed. ASTRA

An avalanche hit the A6 between Goppenstein and Gampel shortly before midday on Thursday. No one was injured - but the important link in the Lötschberg region remains closed due to the ongoing avalanche risk.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you An avalanche has fallen on the A6 near Goppenstein in Valais in the area of the Rotloiwi gallery and has temporarily paralyzed the road and the Lötschberg car transport.

No one was injured and the road was cleared, but the route remains closed due to the persistently high avalanche risk.

A planned avalanche blasting by helicopter to secure the route is not yet possible due to poor weather conditions. Show more

An avalanche occurred on the A6 between Goppenstein and Gampel in the canton of Valais shortly before midday on Thursday. The area affected is the Rotloiwi gallery - immediately before the Goppenstein car transport.

The masses of snow buried the portal area of the gallery. The road was closed immediately and the Lötschberg car transport service also had to suspend operations, as reported by the Federal Roads Office (FEDRO). No one was injured and there was no damage to the infrastructure.

Exterior view of the road buried by the avalanche. ASTRA

Road cleared - but danger remains

The road was cleared of snow in the course of the afternoon. But the all-clear has not been given. Due to the continuing high risk of avalanches, the road remains closed as a precautionary measure.

Before traffic can move again, an avalanche blasting by helicopter is planned. This is intended to release further unstable snow masses in a controlled manner. But that is precisely the problem at the moment: due to the current weather conditions, helicopter operations are not possible at the moment.

Snow clearing vehicles have already cleared the road of snow. ASTRA

The stretch between Goppenstein and Gampel will therefore remain closed for the time being. The Federal Roads Office is constantly monitoring the weather situation and wants to carry out the necessary blasting "as quickly as possible".

However, an on-site inspection by a reader shows that the car transport is open. At the request of blue News, Astra confirms: "The blasting has already been successfully carried out. Final clearing work is still underway at the moment." The road and the car transport are passable and open again.

