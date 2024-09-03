The Zug police launched a manhunt. (symbolic image) Keystone

First, safe robbers tie up a teenager at her home, then they hit a police officer while fleeing. Now a manhunt is underway.

SDA

Several men tied up a teenager at her home in Zug and then stole a safe from her apartment. During their escape, they hit a police officer with a van.

As the criminal investigation authorities announced on Tuesday, the unknown perpetrators carried out the robbery on Monday afternoon in Oberwil near Zug. They attacked the 15-year-old at her home and tied her up. They then carried a safe, which according to initial investigations contained jewelry, out of the apartment and loaded it into a van parked in front of the house.

A police officer observed the scene and identified himself, the criminal investigation authorities said. The perpetrators then drove off at high speed and hit the police officer.

The police officer was injured in the collision and taken to hospital for a check-up. The teenager remained physically unharmed, the criminal investigation authorities said.

The Zug police launched a manhunt. As of Tuesday afternoon, the perpetrators had not yet been caught, according to the statement. The background to the crime and the exact sequence of events are still under investigation, it added.

