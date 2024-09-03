  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Robbery in Zug Robbers tie up teenager (15) and drive at police officers

SDA

3.9.2024 - 14:39

The Zug police launched a manhunt. (symbolic image)
The Zug police launched a manhunt. (symbolic image)
Keystone

First, safe robbers tie up a teenager at her home, then they hit a police officer while fleeing. Now a manhunt is underway.

03.09.2024, 14:39

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • First, safe robbers tie up a teenager at her home in Zug.
  • Then they hit a police officer while fleeing.
  • Now a manhunt is underway.
Show more

Several men tied up a teenager at her home in Zug and then stole a safe from her apartment. During their escape, they hit a police officer with a van.

As the criminal investigation authorities announced on Tuesday, the unknown perpetrators carried out the robbery on Monday afternoon in Oberwil near Zug. They attacked the 15-year-old at her home and tied her up. They then carried a safe, which according to initial investigations contained jewelry, out of the apartment and loaded it into a van parked in front of the house.

A police officer observed the scene and identified himself, the criminal investigation authorities said. The perpetrators then drove off at high speed and hit the police officer.

The police officer was injured in the collision and taken to hospital for a check-up. The teenager remained physically unharmed, the criminal investigation authorities said.

The Zug police launched a manhunt. As of Tuesday afternoon, the perpetrators had not yet been caught, according to the statement. The background to the crime and the exact sequence of events are still under investigation, it added.

SDA

More from the department

Grand Council BEThe resolutions of the Bernese Grand Council

Roll of stickers sent by mistake. Migros customer can now redeem hundreds of Playmobil sets

Roll of stickers sent by mistakeMigros customer can now redeem hundreds of Playmobil sets

BL cantonal council. Preliminary consultation committee against Baselbieter electoral reform

BL cantonal councilPreliminary consultation committee against Baselbieter electoral reform