The members of the initiative committee of the Service Citoyen Initiative became suspicious of the large number of invalid signatures and filed a criminal complaint. Archivbild: Keystone

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland is investigating for forged signatures. An analysis now shows that the extent of the fraud is likely to be even greater than previously assumed.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Switzerland, it is suspected that commercial collection companies have forged large numbers of signatures for popular initiatives, particularly in French-speaking Switzerland.

The Federal Chancellery is officially investigating for the first time on such a scale due to the alleged forgery of 21,000 signatures for five initiatives.

In view of the increasing risk of forgery by AI and robots, authorities are examining technical protective measures, while politicians are calling for digital signatures. Show more

In Switzerland, popular initiatives are a central element of direct democracy. But last fall it became known: Switzerland is being rocked by a signature scam. Commercial companies are alleged to have cheated when collecting signatures for popular initiatives.

Now an investigation by SRF shows that professional collection companies play a bigger role than previously known. These companies are particularly active in French-speaking Switzerland and organize a significant proportion of the signatures. They are suspected of using unfair practices by forging signatures on a large scale.

At the beginning of the year, the Federal Chancellery filed criminal charges for 21,000 allegedly forged signatures on five popular initiatives. This is the first time that so-called signature fraud has been officially recognized on such a scale.

Example: organ donation initiative

The analysis by SRF, which examined the collection of signatures for all popular initiatives since 2000, now shows clear patterns and the efficiency of commercial collection companies, particularly in French-speaking Switzerland.

One example is the organ donation initiative, where the sponsoring organization without political experience failed in the initial phase. The initiative was only able to successfully collect signatures with the support of commercial collectors.

However, the methods used by these companies are controversial. The company Incop was repeatedly criticized for delivering invalid signatures and misleading voters about the aims of referendums.

Handwriting features are missing

Marc Wilmes, for example, runs a company that specializes in the authentication of signatures. As early as 2017, he noticed suspicious signature forms that appeared to have been copied, he told SRF. He alerted the Federal Chancellery.

In 2023, he received thousands of sheets which, according to him, looked as if they had been printed together with the signatures. Under the magnifying glass, typical features of handwritten signatures were missing. He also reported this suspicion to the authorities.

AI and robots in use

The problem is exacerbated by the use of technology. Robots and AI could take the forgery process to a new level. A test by the Foundation for Direct Democracy proved that it is possible to forge thousands of signatures a day using a signature robot.

The Federal Chancellery has introduced a monitoring system in cooperation with the cantons and communes to prevent such cases. Nevertheless, reports of suspicions are increasing and technical solutions are being sought to protect the collection of signatures. Some politicians are already calling for a switch to digital signatures in order to increase security and preserve direct democracy.

The irregularities are still being investigated and the presumption of innocence applies.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.