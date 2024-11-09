Up to 1.2 million cubic meters of rock debris could move towards the village A stream of debris fell near Brienz back in June 2023. Keystone (Archivbild)

For some time now, the uppermost part of the pile of rubble has been moving at increasing speed. 1.2 million cubic meters of rock could hit the village. The municipality is preparing an evacuation.

In Brienz GR, up to 1.2 million cubic meters of rock debris are threatening to slide into the village, which is why an evacuation is being prepared.

The upper part of the debris pile is moving at a rate of over 30 centimeters per day in some places, which increases the risk of a sudden flow of debris.

The municipal management team has declared "Phase Yellow" as, in contrast to previous cases, no long warning times are possible. Show more

This article was last updated at 20:08.

The Grisons mountain village of Brienz is once again at risk of being buried. A rock avalanche could reach the village at a speed of over 80 kilometers per hour. Residents may have to be evacuated in the coming days.

"Please prepare for this immediately", said Pascal Porchet, Head of the Cantonal Office for Military and Civil Defense, to those affected in Tiefencastel GR on Saturday evening. Everything that cannot be replaced with money should be taken away. There is a threat of an evacuation lasting several months.

The 1.2 million cubic meters of rock mass at risk of falling are very moist compared to the last major event in June 2023. It must therefore be assumed that they could slide faster and penetrate further into the village. In June last year, a rock avalanche stopped short of the village.

Recently, the speed of the rock slide has increased massively. The municipality therefore declared "Phase Yellow" on Saturday morning. This is in preparation for an evacuation.

Massive flow of debris last year

Brienz was last evacuated on May 12, 2023. Up to two million cubic meters of rock were threatening to fall from the mighty mountainside above the village - with a volume equivalent to 2,000 single-family homes.

On the night of June 16, 2023, 1.2 million cubic meters of rock also fell as a huge stream of debris. This stopped just before the village and spared it. At the beginning of July 2023, the people of Brienz were able to return to their homes.

In mid-March 2024, several thousand cubic meters of rock material once again fell above the village. The Grisons mountain village was spared. Because the plateau, the largest and highest part above the village at five million cubic meters, was sliding towards the valley at a rate of 4.3 meters per year, new crevasses were constantly forming. As a result, parts of the rock face lost support and collapsed.

Most recently, in May of this year, heavy rainfall also led to an increase in falling blocks and rocks from the landslide. However, according to the authorities, there was no danger to the village at that time either.

