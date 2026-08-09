A massive rockslide occurred at “Spitze Stei” on Lake Oeschinen, above Kandersteg in the canton of Bern. Videos on social media show large masses of rock falling—some tourists fled the lakeshore in a panic.

Amid a loud roar and accompanied by a massive cloud of dust, large boulders tumbled down from the summit area of the “Spitze Stei” toward the valley on Saturday.

Here's what it's all about A large boulder fell from the summit area at “Spitze Stei” near Lake Oeschinen on Saturday.

A loud rumble and a cloud of dust visible from afar accompanied the rockslide.

Videos on social media show the natural phenomenon—some observers panicked. Summary created with

In the summit area at “Spitze Stei” above Lake Oeschinen, a “tipping boulder” fell on Saturday afternoon shortly after 1:30 p.m., the municipality of Kandersteg on its website. According to the Bernese Tamedia newspapers, approximately 3,000 metric tons of rock are reported to have broken away from the mountain. The collapse sent a massive cloud of dust all the way down into the valley.

Several videos and photos on social media document the rockslide at the tourist hotspot. The footage shows the masses of debris moving toward the valley. Some tourists reacted with panic, and a few visitors fled the lakeshore in a hurry.

The mountain has been shifting for years

Travel blogger Verena captured the rockslide in a video on Instagram. “Today I witnessed one of several rockslides near Lake Oeschinen in Switzerland,” she says, describing the frightening moment. Speaking to “Nau.ch,” a reader reports: “Suddenly, I heard a loud bang. It sounded like an explosion.”

At “Spitze Stei,” above Lake Oeschinen in Kandersteg, large masses of rock have been shifting for several years. The mountain has been monitored since 2018. The landslides are linked to the melting of the permafrost. Commission spokesperson Ueli Egger (SP) reported to the Council in 2024 that 50 million metric tons of rock are on the move there.