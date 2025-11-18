  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Damage to crash barrier Rockfall buries cantonal road in Dreien SG

Lea Oetiker

18.11.2025

The cantonal road is currently still closed.
The cantonal road is currently still closed.
Kantonspolizei St. Gallen

A rockslide occurred in St. Gallen on Tuesday morning - the cantonal road is closed in both directions.

18.11.2025, 15:28

18.11.2025, 15:56

On Tuesday morning, a rockfall occurred on the main road in St. Gallen, according to a police statement. Damage was caused to a wall and a crash barrier. A geologist was called out by the road district inspectorate in Wattwil.

The cantonal road between Mosnang and Mühlrüti is closed in both directions.