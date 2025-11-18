Damage to crash barrierRockfall buries cantonal road in Dreien SG
Lea Oetiker
18.11.2025
A rockslide occurred in St. Gallen on Tuesday morning - the cantonal road is closed in both directions.
18.11.2025, 15:28
18.11.2025, 15:56
Lea Oetiker
On Tuesday morning, a rockfall occurred on the main road in St. Gallen, according to a police statement. Damage was caused to a wall and a crash barrier. A geologist was called out by the road district inspectorate in Wattwil.
The cantonal road between Mosnang and Mühlrüti is closed in both directions.