The cantonal road is currently still closed. Kantonspolizei St. Gallen

A rockslide occurred in St. Gallen on Tuesday morning - the cantonal road is closed in both directions.

Lea Oetiker

On Tuesday morning, a rockfall occurred on the main road in St. Gallen, according to a police statement. Damage was caused to a wall and a crash barrier. A geologist was called out by the road district inspectorate in Wattwil.

The cantonal road between Mosnang and Mühlrüti is closed in both directions.